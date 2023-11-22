Go Velo wins Bikeability award for second year running

Share Facebook

Lancashire-based Go Velo Cycle Training Organisation has won the 2023 Bikeability Large Organisation Award.

The Bikeability Trust supervises the national standards for cycle training ,and Go Velo has received this award for its UK-wide cycle instruction for the second year in a row.

The award acknowledges excellence in the delivery of fun, progressive and equitable cycle training which inspires future cyclists and equips them with essential skills for life.

Go Velo, based in Barrowford, East Lancashire has a network of instructors and tutors across the UK, a range of cycles to accommodate all riders and an approach to training that is both inclusive.

The team has trained more than 65,000 riders in Lancashire since its inception in 2009 and trained in excess of 200 instructors nationwide.

Following the announcement, Kirsti Grayson, Go Velo director, said: “It’s amazing. In honour of a fantastic group of people that bring cycling instruction to schools, families, communities, businesses, and individuals throughout Lancashire and far beyond.

“We are so enthusiastic about cycling and the benefits it provides for all of our riders. It’s great to see hard work paying off with this award, which comes so soon after our 2022 victory and is a testament to our incredible team, our supportive stakeholders and

how much we all care about spreading the joy of cycling.”

The award was presented by Chris Boardman MBE, Active Travel commissioner and Olympic gold medallist.

On presenting the award, Boardman added: “The work they have done in the last year, is nothing short of exceptional. The team of 40 instructors have delivered cycle training to more than 7,000 people in that time, making a real difference in the communities that they’ve served.”

Future plans for the organisation involve delivering courses for primary school teachers, the provision of fleet cycles and assisting with pilot projects to encourage more cycling across the country.