Vanguard Cycles to distribute NZero eco lubes in the UK

Vanguard Cycles have teamed up with NZero to bring the Spanish brand’s range of environmentally friendly chain lubes and cycle products to the UK.

NZero specialise in creating sustainable and environmentally friendly products and are committed to extending the use of vegetable and natural ingredients, free from petroleum (crude oil) or fossil fuel resources.

The flagship wet lube is EU Ecolabel certified with a 100% organic and biodegradable formula.

PTFE and microparticle free, it still performs on par with market leaders according to ISO certified lab testing.

Greg Moxham of Vanguard Cycles said: “NZero are true leaders in the field of environmentally friendly lubes and waxes and we’re absolutely thrilled to bring these products to UK retailers and workshops.

“It’s time we stopped polluting the environment with petrochemicals, toxic additives, PTFE and other microparticles. NZero are proving that there is another way.”

The wet lube is available in 100ml and 500ml retail sizes, a 100ml display stand, as well as a 5L workshop pack.

The range also includes a dry wax lube in 100ml retail/display stand formats, as well as a high-performance, low-chemical, bike-friendly degreaser/cleaner in 1L and 5L packs.

NZero also offers a range of ski and snowboard waxes that are in line with the wet lube for the eco credentials, and Vanguard Cycles will be bringing those into the UK for retail and B2B distribution.

The Spanish brand prides itself on developing and marketing 100% organic and sustainable waxes and lubricants.

According to the NZero website, the company uses innovation to identify new uses for natural and sustainable materials and products.

A spokesperson for NZero said: “We must all be aware that any sporting activity has a direct impact on the environment where it is practised, so our products are designed to minimise these effects. NZero delivers enjoyment of the environment whilst prioritising its need to grow and thrive for future generations.

“We also care for the health of our users and are far ahead of national and international legislation for the use of toxins and damaging vapours in sports lubricants and waxes.”

For NZero B2B enquiries and more information, contact Greg Moxham at Vanguard Cycles on: greg@vanguardcycles.com