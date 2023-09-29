Whoop utilises AI to introduce ChatGPT-powered coach

Share Facebook

Whoop has announced the launch of Whoop Coach – an advanced AI feature designed to “revolutionise” the wearables market.

Whoop Coach takes an in-depth knowledge of a Whoop member’s goals, their unique biometric data, and the latest performance science and generates individualised responses to their health and fitness questions.

With GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced generative AI system, Whoop Coach is hoping to offer users “the most personalised on-demand health and fitness coaching available on the market today”.

Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of Whoop, said: “There’s been a lot of hype about the promise of AI.

“Whoop Coach actually delivers on it. With the launch of Whoop Coach, we’re now offering on-demand, personalised health and fitness coaching. This is the first of its kind and it will transform our members’ relationship with their data.”

Whoop Coach was developed to reimagine how members receive recommendations and guidance on their health and fitness.

It takes proprietary Whoop algorithms, a custom-built machine learning model, the latest in performance science and research, and a member’s unique biometric data to identify patterns and connections in their recovery, strain, sleep, health, and stress data.

Using OpenAI’s technology, Whoop Coach can then produce responses to each member’s health and fitness questions instantly in more than 50 different languages.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said: “Integrating AI into the health and personal performance space can enable even more value from wearable technology.

“Whoop Coach is an exciting application of GPT-4, and we’re eager to learn from Whoop members on how our models are helping to unlock human performance.”