Bianchi introduces new Specialissima with improved aerodynamics

Bianchi has introduced a new Specialissima, the latest creation from Bianchi’s Reparto Corse (RC) racing department.

The new bike is positioned alongside the Oltre at the top of the brand’s road range.

Bianchi’s RC drew inspiration from feedback given by professional athletes to create “an ultralight and responsive racing machine”.

Performance on hilly routes has been enhanced by downhill efficiency, manoeuvrability, and the ability to save watts on flat stretches.

Bianchi has redesigned the Specialissima’s frame and components with a systematic approach to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The project’s goal was to enhance aerodynamic performance without compromising weight and responsiveness.

Corse achieved this by shifting the parameters of slope and power with which the Specialissima offers an advantage over a pure aero bike. This is what the brand calls “the tipping point”, the level at which a bike becomes more functional than the other.

While the previous Specialissima needed an 8.8% slope to offer an advantage to pro athletes, Corse has lowered this threshold to 6%.

Compared to the previous generation, the new Specialissima provides a claimed 8.7-second advantage to an athlete producing 200 watts on a 6% climb.

On flat terrain, the advantage for a 200-watt output increases to a reported 31.19 seconds.

In the quest for improved aerodynamic efficiency, Bianchi drew inspiration from the development of the Oltre RC, Bianchi’s aero hyperbike.

Similar to the Oltre, Specialissima has integrated its fork into the frame to reduce friction.

The D-shaped seat post follows the aerodynamically optimised profile used in other sections of the bike.

Achieving a weight of 6.6 kg (for size 55), wouldn’t have been possible without optimisation efforts that affected both the bike as a whole, as well as every single component.

Bianchi has redistributed weights and materials from the rear of the bike to the front with refined vertical and horizontal stays, in addition to a more generous head tube for improved aerodynamics.

The pursuit of weight reduction extended to details like the derailleur hanger and the integrated seat tube locking system.

Even the special finish on the Specialissima RC model shaves off an additional 40 grams compared to other finishes.

To elevate the Specialissima RC’s performance, specific components were developed, starting with the integrated handlebar.

With its full carbon construction available in five lengths, the handlebar weighs a claimed 330 grams for the 110×380 mm version.

Compatible with Acros internal cable routing, the handlebar features a reach of 73 mm, a drop of 125 mm, and a two-degree flare. The Specialissima RC handlebar is also compatible with the other Specialissima versions: Pro and Comp.

Specialissima RC is equipped with Bianchi RC wheels with 33 mm tubeless-ready rims compatible with tires up to 32 mm and Ceramitech hubs.

With the aim to extend Specialissima’s engineering approach to a wider range of athletes, Bianchi has created three different versions.

In addition to the top-of-the-line RC model, there are the Specialissima Pro and the Specialissima Comp.

The Specialissima RC features high-performance Bianchi components, including the Specialissima RC handlebar, RC 33R wheels, and RC139 saddle.

The Specialissima RC is available in a single colour variant, with minimal paint application to save an additional 40 grams of weight.

Specialissima Pro features the same aerodynamic cockpit as the Specialissima RC, and is equipped with Bianchi’s CV technology that eliminates vibrations for improved comfort.

The Specialissima Pro is completed with Velomann Palladium wheels and a Velomann Mitora Hyper 139 mm saddle. It is available in two matt colour variants: Metallic Celeste with carbon black accents and Mystic Grey with carbon black accents.

Specialissima Comp is fully compatible with the integrated handlebar of the top RC model.

Comp features Velomann Palladium wheels and a Mitora H1 139 mm saddle. It’s available in two glossy finishes: Celeste and Graphite.

The frame is available in sizes 47, 50, 53, 55, 57, and 59 for all three versions with a specific aero seat post in three different lengths, based on the frame size.