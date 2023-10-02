Fantic appoints Daniel Gaby and Mike Clark to grow UK dealer network

Share Facebook

Fantic, the Italian motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer, is stepping up growth of its UK dealer network with the appointment of multiple regional sales managers.

The first to join the sales team are Mike Clark and Daniel Gaby, covering the South East and South West respectively.

Both are seasoned professionals within the cycle industry and say they are looking forward to introducing the Fantic brand to independent dealers within their areas.

Dean Clements, Fantic UK managing director, said: “We are delighted to have two well-seasoned industry professionals joining our team. Fantic produces an outstanding range of models and it deserves a UK dealer network to match.

“We will continue to recruit further account managers to give a strong regional presence within the IBD network.”

Established in 1968, Fantic is well known in the motorcycle world, especially in competitive off-road disciplines.

With numerous world titles behind them, Fantic still competes on the world stage in Enduro and MX, as well as at events such as Dakar and more recently Moto2.

Located in the Veneto region of Italy, Fantic has tapped into the cycle talent that exists in North East of the country.

Since 2015, the brand has recruited a team of cycle design engineers to join its research and development department to launch an ever-growing range of e-bikes.

Known as an off-road brand, Fantic specialise in e-MTB with a diverse range of travel and specification, utilising a mix of Brose and Yamaha motors.

The most recent addition to the line up is the Rampage range of XC models employing motors from TQ.

For roadies, brand ambassador Francesco Moser lends his name to the F Moser range of gravel and road models.

In the UK, Fantic e-bikes are distributed by ClementsMoto. Retailers interested in learning more about the brand can contact ClementsMoto on 01227 720700 or via email at: sales@clementsmoto.co.uk