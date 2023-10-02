Alpinestars launches latest collection of MTB apparel

Share Facebook

Alpinestars has launched its latest collection of MTB apparel for autumn 2023.

Engineered to enhance breathability, comfort, and riding confidence, the Fall 23 MTB Collection has been manufactured to bring the latest design and innovation in materials and functionality to riders.

The new 2023 MTB range is designed for optimised levels of fit, performance, and ventilation, and also offers the ability to integrate knee protection.

Designed to perform in wet weather, the Sierra Waterproof Jacket and Tahoe 8.1 Waterproof Pants are the brand’s go-to gear for riding in the rain.

With a lightweight main shell optimised for waterproof performance while still delivering optimum levels of breathability, both the Sierra and the Tahoe 8.1 have fully tape-welded seams and waterproof zippers for performance in wet weather.

To keep riders warm in cold riding conditions, Alpinestars recommends the three-layer Nevada 2 Thermal Jacket and Pants.

Both benefit from a softshell outer windproof membrane bonded to the inner face of the mid-weight fleece lining to provide thermal insulation.

The stretch panels and strategically positioned air vents are made for a customised fit, offering freedom of movement, as well as effective body temperature control.

The Nevada 2 Thermal gear ensures optimum levels of all-weather performance, especially in cold and wet conditions.

A spokesperson for Alpinestars said:” Crafted for the outdoor ruggedness required by enduro riders, DH racing, and gravity riding, the new line incorporates highly resistant and super stretch fabrics, especially durable and protective against harsh vegetation allowing riders to take to the trails in confidence and without fear of tearing their clothing or compromising on comfort.

“Designed for riders demanding lightweight, technical, and breathable gear, the Alpinestars 2023 Fall Collection offers a variety of solutions perfect for trail riding in all conditions.”

Alpinestars bicycle apparel is distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher.