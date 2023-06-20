Greyville to distribute KMC Chains in the UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Greyville Enterprises has announced a new partnership with chain manufacturer KMC to distribute the brand’s products in the UK.

With this strategic collaboration, Greyville aims to provide its customers with easier access to the latest range of KMC products.

This marks another significant milestone for Greyville’s range and brand expansions after the brand added Tru-Tension to its portfolio earlier this month.

Lea Adams, the group CEO who purchased the company in 2020, said: “Wow what a season this has been, whilst the last few years have been arduous for us all in the cycling supply chain. All the hard work and tactical planning is starting to pay off, and for that, I would personally like to thank the whole team, old and new for their hard work and dedication to help put Greyville back on the map.

“Over the past couple of months, we have worked extremely hard to attract world class brands to our little business, and now KMC, a world class Giant, has chosen to work in partnership with Greyville, amongst strong competition, I can’t thank Rob and his team enough”.

KMC has more than 40 years of experience in chain manufacturing and aims to build the best quality bike chains which are durable, easy to assemble, and high quality.

Within its production, the brand also aims to minimise its environmental impact and is the first chain manufacturer to measure its carbon footprint.

Read more: Pashley and Morgan extend collaboration with three new hand-crafted bicycles

A spokesperson for KMC added: “KMC always tries to be as close as possible to the resellers to provide the right assortment, service, and education, by teaming up with Greyville we are confident to be able to achieve this.”

By announcing this new partnership, Greyville and KMC aim to further increase market share in the UK.

Retailers can now have access to the full range of KMC on www.greyville.com or can contact their account manager for further information.