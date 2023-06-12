Tru-Tension confirms new distribution partnership with Greyville

Share Facebook

Tru-Tension, a leading provider of maintenance and tool based products, has announced a new distributor partnership with Greyville.

Greyville replaces Moore Large, following the Derby distributor’s administration earlier this year, and will collaborate with Tru-Tension to ensure the supply of products to the cycling industry.

Tru-Tension’s product portfolio includes an array of solutions, including the award-winning Chain Monkey precision chain tensioning tool to the range of lubricants.

The brand has built a reputation for its solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of cyclists, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

By announcing the new partnership with Greyville, Tru-Tension aims to enhance its distribution capabilities and provide an “exceptional customer experience to cycling enthusiasts across the globe”.

With this, Tru-Tension and Greyville say they are confident in their ability to meet the increasing demand for Tru-Tension’s products.

The collaboration will facilitate streamlined logistics and ensure that retailers have easy access to the full range of Tru-Tension products.

Chris Frappell, CEO of Tru-Tension, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Greyville. Their expertise in the industry and dedication to customer satisfaction perfectly align with our goals. With Greyville as our trusted distributor, we are confident in our ability to continue serving the cycling community with our high-quality products.”

Greyville’s distribution network and industry connections will help Tru-Tension reach a wider customer base, both in domestic and international markets.

Lea Adams, CEO of the Greyville Group, said: “All the staff at Greyville are delighted to be chosen as the exclusive UK distributor of Tru-Tension amongst strong opposition. This partnership further aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with quality brands.

“From our first meeting with Tru-Tension, we were highly impressed, not just with the quality of their products but more so with Chris Frappell and his team, the innovation shown in the range perfectly complement our plans of increasing our offering and to grow market share”.

Retailers interested in stocking the Tru-Tension range are advised to contact their account manager. For more information visit www.tru-tension.co.uk and www.greyville.com