Cask Finery launches bicycle accessories crafted from reclaimed Scotch whisky barrels

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

An East Lothian-based company is offering cyclists a unique blend of whisky heritage, sustainability and style with the launch of its bespoke bicycle accessory range.

Family-run start-up Cask Finery has launched the production of bicycle headset and bar ends caps hand-crafted from reclaimed Scotch whisky-soaked barrels, sourced from distilleries across Scotland.

Made exclusively in Scotland, all Cask Finery products combine decades of heritage and maturation of single malt Scotch whisky before being recrafted and tailored with laser-etched designs and distillery names.

Cask Finery founder and cycling enthusiast Mark van der Vijver, who has worked in the whisky industry for almost 20 years, said: “Our ambition is to celebrate the unique story of each ‘rescued’ cask through local craftsmanship to produce a very special blend of style, function and Scotch whisky provenance for the individual in the peloton.

“The simple design of our Cask Finery accessories makes the aged oak the hero, providing cyclists with an impactful contrast and one-of-a-kind, natural accent to their alloy bike.”

To celebrate the launch, the company has produced a special edition batch of 100 accessories handcrafted from a rare cask used to mature a 1963 Vintage Single Malt from Glen Albyn, one of Scotland’s “lost distilleries”, which closed its doors in 1983 and was demolished in 1986.

Like all Cask Finery orders, each Glen Albyn accessory is presented in sustainable packaging that includes a slice of the actual whisky stave (wooden plank from the cask), as well as a certificate authenticating the provenance and type of cask used.

Mark van der Vijver added: “When we manage to source lost barrels like the Glen Albyn 1963 Single Malt, we know we’re handling a truly historic artefact. It becomes an additional responsibility to create accessories that can share the cask’s story while sitting with pride of place on your bike to provide a unique and personalised experience.

“Ultimately, it’s massively rewarding for us to rescue these abandoned casks from garden and shed centres and repurpose them for their ongoing journey as bespoke bicycle trim to adorn you bike.”

Cask Finery will be donating 10% of all company profits to The Woodland Trust Scotland as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth.

The range of bicycle accessories can be tailored and purchased from www.caskfinery.com with free UK delivery.