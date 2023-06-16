Pashley and Morgan extend collaboration with three new hand-crafted bicycles

Building on their ‘best of British’ collaboration, Pashley Cycles and Morgan Motor Company are set to launch three new bicycles this summer.

Founded in 1909, Morgan is the longest established British automotive manufacturer, is known worldwide for its range of coachbuilt sports cars.

Established in 1926, Pashley is the longest established bicycle maker in Britain.

The two British companies first collaborated in 2018, launching the Pashley-Morgan 3 and Pashley-Morgan 8.

Such was the success that they joined forces once again in 2019 to launch the Pashley-Morgan 110 Limited Edition cycle, marking Morgan’s 110th birthday.

Now, launching this summer, the Pashley-Morgan 3 and Pashley-Morgan 8 have evolved – and been joined by a new sibling, the Pashley-Morgan 10.

Designed for everyday use, the Pashley-Morgan 10 has derailleur gear setup, raised bars, front rack, full mudguards and a lighter weight.

As with the full Pashley-Morgan range, the frame is hand-brazed using Reynolds 631 tubing. The frame incorporates a custom formed curved top tube, frame mounted race plate, distinctive S-bend seat stays and unique track ends with etched stainless faces.

Every bicycle is hand-made by a small team at the Pashley factory in Stratford-upon-Avon. The Pashley-Morgan range continues to be jointly developed by the Pashley and Morgan design teams.

Adrian Williams, managing director at Pashley Cycles, said: “We’re immensely proud of our continued close collaboration with Morgan, an iconic British company we share many similarities with, including our unrivalled heritage, design innovation and craftsmanship.

“This is evidenced in the evolution of the beautiful bicycles we have produced together.”

PASHLEY-MORGAN 3

Lighter and more stripped back than its predecessor, the latest edition of the Pashley-Morgan 3 is an evolution to the entry level cycle in the range. Finished in a custom burgundy colour with tan wall tyres, the 3 is now equipped with dropped handlebars to mirror the 8. Intended as more of a path racer, the 3 is now fitted with a multi-surface tyre to increase usability on varying terrains.

PASHLEY-MORGAN 8

The most popular of the cycles in the Pashley-Morgan range, the Pashley-Morgan 8 has subtly evolved for this latest edition. A tweak to the branding design and the introduction of a Brooks leather saddle – ensuring all contact points are now leather – update the bicycle. The 8 is a café racer bicycle, featuring a bespoke frame in a monochromatic silver finish, unique to the Pashley-Morgan range.

PASHLEY-MORGAN 10

The Pashley-Morgan 10 is the latest addition to the range. Whereas the 3 and 8 are intended for fair-weather weekend rides, the 10 is designed for everyday use. With a derailleur gear setup, raised bars, front rack, full mudguards and a lighter weight, the 10 provides all-season practicality.

The Pashley-Morgan 3 and 8 will be available to order from 16th June, with the 10 following later this summer.

Retail prices start from £1,295, with the Pashley-Morgan range available to purchase from Morgan Motor Company directly, Morgan’s global network of dealerships and selected Pashley Cycles outlets worldwide.