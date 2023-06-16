Ducati expands e-MTB range with launch of Powerstage RR Limited Edition

Share Facebook

Ducati has expanded its e-MTB range with the introduction of the Powerstage RR Limited Edition, with only 230 numbered units available.

Featuring a full carbon frame, the choices on the arrangement of the carbon layers and on the types of fibre intertwining are the result of FEM (Finite Element Method) analysis. This allows the brand to identify the points subject to greater stress, which therefore require greater strength.

More attention to stiffness has been given to the steering area, the rear chain stay and the engine area reinforced by two ribs (T-Ribs).

Internally routed cables are protected by a steering stop system (T-Stopper), bearings on the joints are in direct contact with the carbon without the use of bushings, and an asymmetrical rear chain stay offers improved responsiveness and uphill traction.

The geometry has been designed to make the bike “fast and stable” 78° seat tube angle and a 64° head tube angle.

Shimano EP801 drives the Powerstage RR with 250 Watts of nominal power and 85 Nm of torque.

The new system features two preconfigured assistance profiles: “long ride”, to favour autonomy on long tours and “fast ride”, to enjoy maximum performance on shorter outings.

By means of the “Fine Tune” mode present on the Shimano “E-Tube Project” app, it is possible to create your own profiles thanks to the extensive possibilities for customising the electric assistance.

The removable 630Wh Shimano battery is positioned inside the “verticalized” downtube in order to lower the centre of gravity, improving the balance of the bike.

Öhlins RXF38 m.2 air fork offers 180mm of travel up front with an Öhlins m.2 spring shock absorber with TTX technology providing 170 mm travel at the rear

Other components include SRAM’s GX AXS 12-speed wireless rear electronic shifting, Braking First brakes with customised Ducati Corse levers and 203 mm thick 3 mm discs, and Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels in a mullet setup wrapped in a Pirelli Scorpion Enduro S on the front and Pirelli Scorpion EMTB-S on the rear.

The equipment is completed by a telescopic seat post, a Renthal carbon handlebar and a Fizik saddle with integrated tool holder.

Giorgio Favaretto, head of e-bicycle business, said: “Ducati’s pedal assisted bicycle project took shape with the launch of the MIG-RR, the first e-mtb produced in collaboration with Thok E-Bikes. In 2022 the range of e-bikes has been made even more complete and performing.

“Today, with the new Powerstage RR, Ducati strengthens its presence in the premium-range e-mountain bike segment, aimed at even more demanding bikers.”

The livery designed, by Aldo Drudi in collaboration with the Centro Stile Ducati, is inspired by the Desmosedici GP23 of the official MotoGP team.

Ducati will preview the Powerstage RR Limited Edition in the paddock area during the upcoming German Grand Prix at Sachsenring and it can already be ordered from the Ducati dealer network and online at www.ducati.com.

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer is also gearing up to exhibit at Eurobike next week (Pavilion 8, stand I03) with the 2023 e-bicycle range.