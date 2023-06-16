Haibike experience centre to open in Bournemouth this month

Share Facebook

E-bike brand Haibike has announced the opening of Destination Haibike, Bournemouth, in partnership with Primera Sports.

The store, which opens on Saturday, June 24, will be the first Haibike specific store in the UK, selling exclusively from the Haibike portfolio of e-MTB and trekking models.

Joe Temple, company director at Primera Sports, said: “Becoming a Haibike stockist is one of the best moves we have made as a business, to be able to offer an e-bike for every occasion at a competitive price point whilst maintaining quality and reliability.

“We are super excited to open our Haibike Store Destination Haibike with prioritised support for our existing customers and new Haibike customers alike”.

Customers will be invited to visit the store and check out the range of Yamaha, Bosch and Fazua equipped e-bikes, and work with staff to find their perfect e-bike set up.

From Alltrack hardtails, through Allmtn and Nduro full suspension e-MTBs, alongside Trekking models ranging across all needs, Destination Haibike aims to be the place to find the right Haibike.

Lee Kidger, managing director at Haibike’s UK distributor Raleigh, said: “Creating dedicated spaces to speak directly with customers is essential, we wanted to increase access and boost support within our valuable bike shops and focus on engaging with customers face to face.”

Haibike is continuing to expand its operation on these shores and recently announced plans to open new service centres in the UK.

The brand currently has an existing sales and service centre in Birmingham, RaceCo Cycles.

‘Kinetic Revolution’ an e-MTB exclusive store, will sit alongside the well-known Cycle Revolution (previously Thomas Cycles) in Colchester.

It opened its doors on May 13, with Haibike ambassadors Kara Beal and Tom Cardy on hand sharing their experience with the brand

More stores are also due to be announced as service centres in the coming months.

Anyone wishing to visit the new Destination Haibike store on opening day is asked to sign up on this link.