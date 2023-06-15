SRAM unveils new 12-speed Apex gravel groupsets 

Share Facebook

US component brand SRAM has just announced the launch of two new Apex gravel groupsets, updating its lowest level set with 12-speed.

These new versions Apex, available in both wireless and mechanical shifting, are priced between £1,035 for the Eagle mechanical version up to £1,262 for the Apex XPLR AXS version.

Designed for gravel, bikepacking and adventure, all of the Apex variations come in 1×12 gearing, with hydraulic brake systems.

The top tier version of the new Apex range is the Apex XPLR AXS version, suited to wide-range cassettes up to 36t or 44t cogs, and with a spring clutch, all in SRAM’s clean wireless shifting setup.

At the other end of the spectrum, the SRAM Eagle setup aims to bring MTB-level gearing range to drop bar gravel bikes.

The Eagle groupset is compatible 50t and 52t cassettes, and works with 12-speed mechanical Apex and Eagle shifters.

Apex sits at the bottom of the SRAM groupset hierarchy, followed by Red AXS, Force ACS, and Rival AXS.

SRAM is distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher. The AXS versions will be available from June, with mechanical groupsets due to land with retailers in September.

RRP:

Apex XPLR AXS £1,262

Apex Eagle AXS, £1,303

Apex XPLR mechanical, £1,060

Apex Eagle mechanical, £1,035

Earlier this year SRAM unveiled its new Eagle Transmission, a complete redesign of the interface between the frame, wheel and drivetrain.

The innovative product is built around the wheel axle itself and is a fully integrated and interdependent wireless transmission.

It uses no derailleur hanger or adjustment screws and allows the rider to “shift flawlessly under maximum power”.

Limited launch stock was initially available from ZyroFisher, and retailers should contact their account manager for more information.

Any retailers with a ZyroFisher account can access the product online.