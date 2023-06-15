Daniel Martinez to become CEO of Orbea next year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

After 12 years as CEO of Orbea, Jon Fernandez has announced his decision to step down from the role.

Daniel Martínez will assume the position of CEO of the cooperative, starting next October, with the transition process already underway.

Martinez has a degree in economics from the University of the Basque Country and has been involved with Orbea since 1998.

Throughout these 25 years he has had positions of responsibility in different areas, holding management positions in the areas of Logistics, Innovations and Operations, a position he is in currently.

Following the announcement, Fernandez said:”When it comes to leading an organisation, technical and emotional competencies to participate in the purpose of the company are just as important as understanding and sharing the ultimate purpose of the organisation he represents.

“Daniel Martínez embodies both: he is a great professional who knows and understands the organization, the business and the people who make it up, and he has collaborated closely in defining our purpose.

“Therefore, I firmly believe that Daniel is the best person to propose the future challenges that Orbea will tackle with enthusiasm.”

In the remaining months until the handover takes place, both Daniel and Jon will work together to ensure its success at the social, distribution chain and cycling community levels.

Read more: Absoluteblack launches new chainring for SRAM T-Type transmission

Martinez added: “In a cooperative we are destined to fulfil the role that the organisation asks of us. From this moment on, I will be in charge of giving continuity to a project that stands out for its ambition and in which we will continue to work to maintain the trust of the user community and distribution around the world.

“I face this challenge with great respect, enthusiasm and with the guarantee that comes from knowing the generosity and commitment of an outstanding team.”

Orbea enters a new phase with new executive management, but the brand says its values will remain unchanged: “building a fairer society, creating unique products and doing it with passion”.