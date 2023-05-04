Haibike announces plans to open three new service centres in UK

German bike brand Haibike has announced plans to open three new service centres in the UK, to support its customers here.

Haibike currently has an existing sales and service centre in Birmingham, RaceCo Cycles UK.

The brand will also be hosting a number of events and open days to help promote its bikes to prospective customers, letting them check out the new Haibike All MTN e-MTB, powered by the Yamaha PW-X3 system.

A statement from the Haibike UK team said: “Creating dedicated spaces to speak directly with customers is essential, we wanted to boost access and support within our valuable bike shops and focus on engaging with customers face to face.”

‘Kinetic Revolution’ an e-MTB exclusive store, will sit alongside the well-known Cycle Revolution (previously Thomas Cycles) in Colchester. It will be opening its doors on May 13. Haibike ambassadors Kara Beal and Tom Cardy will be on hand sharing their experience with Haibike, plus there will be a chance to win big with an in-store giveaway for those attending on the day.

Primera Sports in Bournemouth is opening a stand-alone Haibike store – ‘Destination Haibike’ in early June. Ex-professional freestyle mountain biker, national 4x champion, BMX rider and downhiller Chris Smith will be there to help customers check out their available demo fleet.

Chris Smith will also be visiting the existing service centre Race Co Cycles UK, in Birmingham, which is opening its doors after hours in mid-June to welcome customers. They will be showcasing new products and be on hand to answer any questions on e-bike set-up.

More stores are also due to be announced in the coming months.

Haibike was founded in 1995 in Bavaria in Germany, initially under the name of its parent company Winora.

An early e-MTB model, the eQ Xduro was unveiled at Eurobike in 2010. Haibike is now part of the Dutch Accell Group.