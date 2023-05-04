Quoc and Restrap partner to release bikepacking sandals 

Share Facebook

British brands Quoc and Restrap have partnered to release a pair of sandals designed for bikepacking.

The Quoc x Restrap Sandal is handmade in the UK and was created as a post-ride slip on footwear, targeted at adventure riders.

Featuring an anatomically designed footbed with cushioning, and anti-slip tread, the collaboration sandal also has extra thick webbing straps for fastening to bikepacks.

Available in two colourways – black and sand- the Quoc x Restrap Sandal comes in size EU38-47, and retails for £84.99.

A statement from the brands said: “Heritage bikepacking gear maker, Restrap, and leading footwear brand, Quoc, have collaborated to develop an all-new sandal, designed to cater for the needs of cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With this collaboration, Restrap and Quoc have brought together their unique expertise to create a perfect blend of style and functionality for all adventures.

“The Quoc x Restrap Sandal is a collaboration that unites two British brands with over two decades of footwear innovation and bikepacking experience between them. Handmade in the UK, it exists to bridge comfort and style with functionality and adventure. The sandal is designed as the ultimate post-ride slip-on, combining casual comfort with minimalist elegance, with a flair of functionality.”

The sandal is available now online and from selected retailers.

Specifications

Grippy anti-slip outdoor tread for traction and stability on any terrain

Soft but durable microfibre ensures maximum comfort

Adjustable velcro straps for a tailored fit

Detachable strapping to fix around a Saddle Bag while bikepacking

Comfortable off and on the bike in all conditions

Two ways to wear – slip on like a slider or use the heel retention for longer periods

Made in the UK

Restrap, based in Leeds, is a leader in technical bikepacking gear, all manufactured in the UK.

In late 2022, the brand announced it would be bringing its distribution in-house.

Quoc, founded in 2009, is an independent British footwear brand, creating premium shoes for the MTB, road, and gravel markets.