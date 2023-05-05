Hayes announces distribution partnership with AMG in Italy

Share Facebook

Hayes and all of the brands within its portfolio have announced a new distribution partnership with AMG in the Italian territory.

This partnership will expand the reach of Hayes Group’s performance cycling componentry to AMG’s extensive network of dealers and provide customers with greater access to a range of components for mountain, road and everything in between.

AMG is a trusted and established name in the Italian territory, with a reputation for delivering “high-quality products and exceptional customer service”.

With the distributor’s extensive network and expertise, Hayes believes it will be a valuable partner moving forward.

AMG will distribute the full range of Hayes products and brands which include Manitou suspension, Reynolds Carbon wheels, Hayes braking systems, ProTaper stems, bars and seatposts and SunRingle’ aluminium wheels.

Todd Schmidt, aftermarket sales director of Hayes Bicycle Group, said: “We are excited to partner with AMG to bring our products and services to a wider audience.

“AMG’s experience selling premium brands, sales team strength and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner for Hayes as we take a more aggressive approach at growing our European business.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with AMG to provide customers with the best possible solutions for their time in the saddle”.

AMG has been distributing cycling products across Italy since 1986 and currently has a number of well known brands in its portfolio.

These include SRAM, Schwalbe, 100%, Rockshox, Milkit, Elite, Chimpanzee, Unior Bike Tools, Truvativ, SwissStop, Supacaz, Ritchey, Alpina and Absolute Black.

In 2016, the company opened a new and expanded headquarters in Usmate-Velate which concentrates both the commercial activity and the shipping and technical assistance.

For additional information about Hayes, Its brands or the products it makes, visit www.hayesbicycle.com

For information about the new Italian distribution partner AMG, visit www.amgsrl.com or contact info@amgsrl.com or tel. +39 039 922581