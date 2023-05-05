Maap launches new season of training collection, designed for daily use

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Maap has released the second drop of its new look training collection with a new jersey, bib, women’s short and off-bike sweats, gym-wear and accessories.

At the forefront of the collection is the Training Jersey. Available in short and long-sleeved thermal variants and cut to the brand’s signature team fit – a slightly more relaxed option.

Manufactured with one eye on sustainability goals, the jersey uses bluesign® certified methods and is constructed using a knitted Italian fabric comprising at least 70% recycled materials.

The jersey also offers SPF50+ sun protection, reflective graphics for added visibility and a zip stash pocket.

Maap co-founder Oliver Cousins, said: “There’s always going to be more that we can do to realise a net-positive environmental impact as a business. Which can be intimidating. But the most important thing is we don’t let that hold us back from making progress – everyday, we will continue to move towards a world where we’re doing more good than harm for the planet and wild outdoor places we all love to ride.

“This new Training collection is a step in that direction with our Training jersey utilising bluesign certified methods and a lightweight, ultra-soft knitted Italian fabric comprising at least 70% recycled materials. Real change accumulates over time, we’re committed to seeing it happen.”

Alongside the Training Jersey sits the Maap Training Bib 3.0, which the brand describes as “an ideal balance of comfort, performance and durability”.

An ergonomically engineered dual-density chamois is matched with a 4-way stretch fabric for optimised shape retention, moisture wicking and breathability, while seam-free bib straps and silicone grippers ensure a secure fit.

Read more: Hayes announces distribution partnership with AMG in Italy

Cross-training is taken care of by the new Women’s Sequence and Everyday Short, the same cut applied to two distinct items.

Sequence is a strapless cycling short with a medium density, female specific chamois matched for spin classes and casual riding without unnecessary bulk.

The Everyday Short takes the technical construction and fit of the Sequence whilst omitting the chamois, resulting in a comfortable all-day short.

Maap has also unveiled the off-bike Training Crew, Tee and Sweat Short in an oversized fit.

Both the Training Crew and Sweat Short feature a brushed back fleece lining and thermal retention, while the Training Tee is lightweight and benefits from odour-resistant tech.