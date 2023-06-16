The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 16th June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Customer Service and Salesperson – Avon Valley Cyclery

We’re looking for someone who is friendly, creative, self-motivated and enjoys engaging with the public to join the sales team in our busy Bath based shop.

This is a customer-focused role in which you will provide sales advice and service to our customers in store as well as providing the same approachable service to remote customers via phone and email. The aim is to always give the highest standard of service with a friendly approach.

Skill requirements include: a friendly, open and helpful manner when dealing with the public, an interest in outdoor pursuits with supporting knowledge of bicycles and cycling being favourable, the ability to work flexibly and as part of a team to fulfil daily routine tasks, a proactive and self-motivating outlook, an organised methodical approach in time management and daily duties, and pride in fulfilling tasks to a consistently high standard.

Senior Mechanic – Fettle

Fettle is a rapidly expanding bike repair and service company that is dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation and making cycling more accessible for everyone. We are passionate about providing the highest-quality repair and maintenance services for bicycles of all types, and we believe that our success depends on working collaboratively, continuously learning, and always putting our customers first.

As a Fettler, you will play a critical role in ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service, and that our workshops are efficient, well-managed, and always up to standards. You will be responsible for diagnosing and repairing a wide range of bicycle problems, recommending and selling appropriate parts and accessories, and maintaining accurate records of all repairs and transactions.

The Senior mechanic role is for those who have enough confidence in their ability to repair a wide variety of bikes and their customer service that they are able to support both the Mechanics and the Workshop managers with their key responsibilities.

Bike Builder – eCommerce – Specialized

In this role you will be the lead of our first-class bike assembly team based within our party logistics (3PL) partner at their warehouse location in Felixstowe, Suffolk. Please note that in this role you will be directly employed by the 3PL but you will work exclusively on the Specialized contract and work directly with the Specialized Teams.

This is a role with varied responsibilities where you are required to possess a high level of attention to detail, bicycle assembly skills and a high level of mechanical bicycle including e-bike knowledge.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to: building our bikes to the highest standards to be supplied directly via our e-commerce platform for home delivery direct to riders, inspect bikes during the build process to ensure the bikes conform to our high-quality standards, packaging bikes to a high standard to ensure safe delivery to the rider, utilising various systems, ensure all bikes are built as planned and ensure our Rider Care team are informed of any anomalies.

Cycle Mechanic and Sales – Cyclewise Whinlatter Ltd

If you have a passion for bikes and want to work for an exciting and growing company this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Cyclewise is recruiting for both full-time and part-time cycle mechanics to work at either Cyclewise Cockermouth or Cyclewise Whinlatter. We are looking for both entry level and experienced senior mechanics to join the team.

Both premises are accredited Bosch and Shimano Service Centres and with fully fitted Park Tools workshops. You will need to ensure that all bikes leave the workshop ready for optimum performance and offer great customer service, as well as demonstrating sound technical knowledge. The role plays an essential part in the Cyclewise business, which delivers a diverse range of cycle related services.

This job is for you if you are: passionate about the cycle industry and understand the importance of doing a great job, enjoy fixing bikes and keeping up-to-date with bike technical knowledge, motivated by negotiating and closing a sale, enthusiastic and like working in a team, and comfortable talking to customers and providing advice on cycling products.

Rider Care Representative – Specialized

Are you passionate about excellent customer service? Are you a natural at developing positive relationships with internal and external customers? Do you enjoy collaborating with talented teammates? Do you have an interest in cycling and are you eager to help others get on a bike? If you were able to answer ‘yes’ to these questions, we’d love to talk to you.

We’re looking for a Rider Care Representative to join Specialized UK, providing first-class customer service support to our retail partners and fellow riders. We’re a community of Rider Care Specialists who can help you get up to speed on the specifics of our products. If you own a bike and like to tinker with the basics, that’s a great place to start. If you are proficient in bicycle maintenance and repair proficiency, then that’s good too.

You’ll make a difference by: supporting our dealers and riders with positive and productive conversations to solve their queries, on the phone, by email and in person as required, responding to dealer inquiries, providing support for all lines of Specialized product, warranty evaluations, technical support and service parts, resolving unique or complex issues through creative, rider focussed solutions, and promoting relationships between Specialized and the network of retailers.