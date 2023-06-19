We have officially announced categories for the BikeBiz Awards 2023

The prestigious BikeBiz Awards return for 2023, as we take the opportunity to celebrate another year of innovation and inspiration in the bike trade.

Each year the BikeBiz Awards strive to recognise the superstars in this industry, from retailers, to bike brands, and advocacy champions.

Last year, we expanded the BikeBiz Awards to keep the celebrations fresh and relevant for the ever-changing market, with the introduction of some significant new awards.

This year we will be bringing you 15 awards across five categories in the cycling and micromobility sectors.

Once again the awards will be held virtually, with the winners being announced online at BikeBiz.com, across our social media platforms, and in the print magazine.

We will also be bringing back the judging panel, reintroduced in 2022, to help decide the winners in most categories.

Last year our 12 judges from across various corners of the bike trade helped decide the winners, bringing their expert eye to the awards.

We are still on the hunt for judges for the 2023 awards – email alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk to find out more.

You can see all the winners from the 2022 awards here.

Key dates

Entries and nominations: Open from Monday July 24, close at midnight on Friday August 25 .

Voting: Open Friday, September 8, close at midnight Friday, October 6

Winners: Announced on Friday November 3

How it works

Entries and nominations

Members of the cycling trade community will be invited to put themselves in the running for one of our prestigious awards using an online form, while prosumers can also nominate their favourite retailers, brands or individuals in any relevant categories.

Entries and nominations will be open from July 24 and run until midnight on August 25.

The BikeBiz team will then review every entry and nomination to ensure the necessary criteria is met, in order to then compile a shortlist for each award.

Shortlists will then be announced on September 8, kickstarting the voting process.

Voting

This year, voting will be carried out either by our expert judging panel or by a wider vote open to the whole cycling industry, depending on the category (see below for the full list of awards and the voting procedure in each).

Most awards, including our brands of the year, and distributors of the year, will be decided by our judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry to select the winners.

Our judges will come from a broad range of backgrounds in the industry, including retailers, distributors, and advocacy groups.

In order to make judging fair, judges will have to abstain from any award category that may relate to their own organisation, to avoid any conflicts of interest – for example, retailer judges will not be permitted to vote in the retailer category of awards.

Judges will vote using their own online form, selecting their preferred winner, and offering up a reason for their selection.

In other categories, including Woman of the Year, and IBD of the Year, voting will be open to the wider cycling trade through an online voting form.

Voting will be open from September 8 until October 6, and after the closure, the BikeBiz team will collate all the results, ready for the big announcement.

The winners

Winners will then be announced on November 3, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.

The categories

Brands

Bike Brand of the Year – Nominations open to all bike brands, winner decided by judging panel

P&A Brand of the Year – Nominations open to all P&A brands, winner decided by judging panel

Newcomer of the Year – Nominations open to any cycling brand founded since January 1 2022, winner decided by judging panel

Distributors

Bike Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to all bike distributors , winner decided by judging panel

P&A Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to all P&A distributors, winner decided by judging panel

Specialist Distributor of the Year – Nominations open to any distributor specialising in a particular area of the market, e.g. e-bikes, BMX, MTB, triathlon, winner decided by judging panel

Retailers

IBD of the Year – Nominations open to independently-run bricks and mortar retailers with a maximum of three locations, winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry

Omnichannel Retailer of the Year – Nominations open to any omnichannel cycling retailers, winner decided by judging panel

Best Retailer Services – Nominations open to any company providing services to benefit cycle industry members, eg training, EPOS, bike-fitting software, winner decided by judging panel

Inclusivity

Woman of the Year – Nominations open to any woman who has made a marked impact in the cycle industry over the last year, winner decided by voting open to whole cycle industry

Cycle Advocacy Award – Nominations open to any company advocating cycling throughout the UK to benefit the cycle industry members, e.g. promoting funding schemes, cycling education, infrastructure campaigning, winner decided by judging panel

Diversity Champion – A special award given to a person or organisation who has made a significant impact on diversity and inclusion in the cycling industry, winner decided by the BikeBiz team

Micromobility

Best Shared Transport Provider – Nominations open to any UK e-bike or e-scooter shared transport scheme operator, winner decided by judging panel

Micromobility Retailer of the Year – Nominations open to any specialist e-bike or e-scooter retailer, winner decided by judging panel

Micromobility Brand of the Year – Nominations open to any micromobility brand, winner decided to judging panel

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2023, contact Richard Setters – richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk