Judges wanted for BikeBiz Awards 2023! 

The prestigious BikeBiz Awards return for 2023, once again in a digital format, and we’re looking for industry experts to help choose this year’s winners – and you can apply now.

Each year the BikeBiz Awards aim to celebrate the innovative, inspiring, and exciting people and brands that make the cycling industry so unique.

To help us decide the winners, we’re looking to appoint a panel of industry figures to join us in recognising the best of the best in the bike trade.

Last year we reintroduced a judging panel process, with 12 people from various corners of the industry, from IBDs, to media and distributors, helping to decide the winners.

The BikeBiz Awards is now looking for cycling and micromobility professionals and industry leaders who would be interested in being on our new panel of judges, helping to decide who to honour from the very best talent in the UK cycling scene.

The majority of winners will be decided by the panel, with some selected awards still going to a public vote. If you are interested in becoming a judge, please contact our editor Alex Ballinger at alex.ballinger@biz-media.co.uk for more details.

This year’s awards will also be split into five categories: Brands, Distributors, Retailers, Inclusivity and Micromobility. These categories have been carefully chosen by the BikeBiz team to cover all aspects of the cycling trade and recognise those who are going above and beyond, affecting real change and setting a positive example for the cycling industry. More details on each award within the categories will be announced shortly.

Judging will be carried out remotely via an online vote, and judges will be asked to share their thoughts on why they chose each winner.

In order to make judging fair, judges will have to abstain from any award category that may relate to their own organisation, to avoid any conflicts of interest – for example, retailer judges will not be permitted to vote in the Retailer category of awards.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced online via bikebiz.com and our social media channels on Friday, November 3.

To find out more about the awards, and to see the full list of last year’s winners, visit the website here.

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 awards, contact Richard Setters: Richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk