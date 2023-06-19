ACT and Activate Cycle Academy to offer Giant specific Cytech e-bike qualification

Share Facebook

Giant UK has partnered with Activate Cycle Academy and the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) to provide a Cytech Technical e-bike qualification.

The course will be available on multiple dates, the first of which is due to commence on the Friday, June 23. It will equip individuals with a greater understanding of Giant e-bikes and the electric bike market to further support the consumer journey.

The course will cover a number of topics, from understanding Giant e-bike systems, to using Giant’s service tools, troubleshooting; stripping and rebuilding a Giant e-bike, alongside a number of other topics surrounding Giant e-bikes.

Ian Beasant, Giant UK’s managing director, said:”We are excited to offer individuals this training course as a recognised Cytech qualification, giving employees the opportunity to become industry leading technicians for Giant and Liv e-bikes.”

The course costs £250 (ACT gold members receive a 10% discount) and the price includes all course materials and Cytech certification.

Once the course has been completed, the individual will receive the Cytech technical e-bike – Giant module certificate. They will also achieve “Cytech technical Giant e-bike” status, as well as a listing on the global Cytech directory.

Jonathan Harrison from the ACT added: “We are delighted to partner with one of the world’s leading bicycle brands and long-standing Cytech provider to launch this captivating new Cytech course. This collaboration brings together our collective expertise and innovative approaches to provide an exceptional learning experience.”

For anyone looking to complete this course, it is essential to have already completed the Cytech Technical one (or an equivalent qualification). The individual must be proficient and competent at carrying out a pre-delivery inspection on bikes and working to the standards set out in Technical One.

To book onto this course, head over to Activate Cycle Academy or Cytech.