POC appoints Oliver Coxhead as head of sales EMEA

POC, which has built a reputation on safety, innovation and design, is continuing to enhance its presence in key markets with changes to strengthen its European and international sales organisation.

A significant organisational update is that Oliver Coxhead, current UK and interim Scandinavian, country manager, will be promoted to head of sales – EMEA.

The new role will focus on strengthening POC’s retail presence and brand, whilst enhancing the sales structure to mirror POC’s premium retail position.

Following his appointment, Coxhead said: “Our positive position in the market is largely down to the tireless efforts from all our teams, to constantly improve all aspects of the business. These changes will enhance and build on all the great work already done and keep investing in POC’s growth. It’s an exciting opportunity, especially to strengthen the support to all our retail partners with the tools and products they need.”

All changes will come into effect in June 2023 and will go towards building on the experience that POC’s official resellers, digital and physical, have come to appreciate and expect.

Day-to-day operations in the UK and Scandinavia will continue to be led by Coxhead, supported by the UK and Scandinavian sales teams.

Kolja Plegt, chief commercial officer at POC, said: “Ever since POC started, we have been overwhelmed with how cycling and snow sports enthusiasts have embraced POC and our mission to improve safety.

“Our objective in updating our organisation now is to reinforce our sales structure in Europe, to be even closer to our customers, and to build on our strong cycling and snow outlook for the future.”

A leading manufacturer of snow sports and cycling helmets, eyewear, protection and apparel, POC was founded in 2005. The Swedish brand has a mission to “protect lives and reduce the consequences of accidents for athletes and anyone inspired to be one” and has received more than 70 international awards for technology, innovation and design.