Brompton partners with Bear Grylls to launch new C Line Explore

Brompton has partnered with British adventurer Bear Grylls to create a “bike built for every adventure”; the Brompton Beyond x Bear Grylls C Line Explore.

The new Beyond bike encourages exploring the city and beyond, outside the regular commute or weekend loop.

Available in a Moss Green, Mushroom Grey and Adventure Orange finish, the 6-speed bike features a Brooks C1 All Weather Saddle and Schwalbe Marathon Racer Tanwall tyres.

The bike comes standard with a special edition 17L backpack and 1L pouch that fit securely onto the bike. Both are fully waterproof with a roll top design and can be purchased separately from the bike.

To show the versatility of what a Brompton can do, the company has linked up with adventurer, award winning TV host and bestselling author, Bear Grylls to use the Beyond bike during his travels around the world, as well as whilst at home on his houseboat in London.

Bear Grylls said: “The adventure versatility of the Brompton is what makes it so unique. These bikes are a fast, versatile companion that opens up a world of adventure – even if you’re in a city.

“Compact yet resilient, the BG Brompton allows me to navigate the concrete jungles with the same spirit of adventure as any other jungle. I love it.”

Shelly Pearce, global marketing director at Brompton, added: “Our Beyond product storytelling brings alive the many different ways a Brompton can be used that people may not have dreamt up when first considering the bike. It’s all about a day less ordinary with your Brompton bike.

“Partnering with Bear has been geared towards inspiring adventure and exploration, big and small. He’s as passionate about helping someone climb their first mountain as he is in persuading them to ditch the TV for an evening for a cycle in the local park. And this is what Beyond is all about; the Brompton enabling you to live a day less ordinary.”

The Brompton Beyond x Bear Grylls C Line Explore will be unveiled at Eurobike 2023 on stand C48, Halle 12.0, and available to buy Globally in Autumn 2023.