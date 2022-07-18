First Eurobike in Frankfurt sees 33,780 trade visitors

Share Facebook

The first edition of Eurobike at the new Frankfurt location “exceeded expectations”, said organisers, with 33,780 trade visitors attending over the five days of the trade fair, and 27,370 bicycle enthusiasts visiting at the weekend.

The 2021 show in Friedrichshafen saw 18,770 trade visitors and 13,424 bicycle enthusiasts attend, but the 2019 edition had 39,834 trade visitors and 21,240 bike fans on the final Festival Day.

This year’s Eurobike took place from 13th-17th July, moving from Friedrichshafen to Frankfurt.

Fairnamic managing director Stefan Reisinger said: “A top-notch and very international audience attended the 30th Eurobike. Despite travel restrictions, flight cancellations and coronavirus-related difficulties, the event reached a level that we last saw before the pandemic.

“Industry, trade, policymakers and all fans of the bicycle are sending out a clear signal from Frankfurt: cycling must be further bolstered and encouraged. For the industry, the Eurobike is the world’s most important platform and a sustainable engine for accelerating this transformation.”

Brands exhibiting at the show included Pirelli, debuting its new line of Angel Urban tyres for bicycles and e-bikes, Endura with its 2023 collection, Limar showcasing its new Air Atlas and Tonale helmets, and Enviolo introducing the Extreme hub and gearbox.

Continental also showcased products across all cycling sectors, plus a number of upcoming products, Hiplok brought two new bike locks, MiRider introduced the MiRider One GB3, and Restrap also attended, taking the opportunity to meet with bicycle retailers and press from around the world.

Susanne Puello, managing director of Pierer E-Bikes, said: “Eurobike 2022 met our expectations in every regard: The event organisation at the new location went off without a hitch, we had many good quality meetings, and the atmosphere was exciting on every day of the fair.

“Moving to Frankfurt was a great decision for the entire industry, and the topic of bicycle mobility has truly arrived in the heart of a booming metropolis.”

Next year, the 31st edition of the Eurobike will take place from Wednesday, 21st June to Sunday, 25th June 2023, with the event dovetailed with the National Cycling Congress in terms of both location and date (20th and 21st June).