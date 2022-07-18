Orbea pledges support to Bicycle Association’s Investors in Cycling programme

Share Facebook

Orbea has pledged its support to the Bicycle Association’s ‘Investors in Cycling’, a programme promoting the growth of cycling through advocacy.

The Bicycle Association (BA), a national body representing the cycle industry in the UK, launched the advocacy campaign in December as a way to recognise businesses that are helping to spread the word about the benefits of cycling.

Orbea was born in the heart of the Basque Country in 1840 and in 1969 the employees took the reins of the company, creating a worker-owned model that was later associated with the Mondragón Group.

This partnership will strengthen the BA’s portfolio of advocacy projects delivered on behalf of the UK cycling industry. These include the ‘Growing the Local Bicycle Economy’ project, mobilised in London today and rolling out to new regions in the future, advocacy to put cycling front and centre of new policies tied to the transition to net-zero and a renewed focus on children’s cycling.

Damian Hackett, Orbea country manager UK and Ireland, said: “Becoming an Investor in Cycling is another example of how Orbea is working to support the UK cycle sector. The Bicycle Association’s projects which Orbea are supporting through this pledge all focus on getting more people on bikes and therefore more customers into bike shops.

“We want to support initiatives that improve people’s health, support the cycling economy and promote the use of bicycles to more people. We’re excited to stand alongside such a wide range of cycling businesses working towards the same goals at this time.”

David Middlemiss, BA associate director, said: “We are delighted to have Orbea join Investors in Cycling, and their pledge comes at a crucial time for our industry-wide advocacy mission. We were able to share our increasing portfolio of activities to grow the cycle market for the benefit of all in the sector with members at our summer meeting.

“Support like this from Orbea is crucial in driving that programme forward, making the industrial case for cycling right now. We look forward to working with Orbea and our other Investors in Cycling to bring more new customers into bike shops in the months and years ahead.”

UK bike businesses interested in becoming Investors in Cycling should visit https://www.bicycleassociation.org.uk/investors-in-cycling/.