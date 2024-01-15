Orbea becomes title sponsor of Southern Enduro Series

Share Facebook

Orbea has pledged its support to the Southern Enduro Series with a title sponsorship for 2024.

The Southern Enduro Series is going into its ninth year and utilises a range of venues across the south of England.

As the title sponsor, Orbea will attend every round of the series with a range of bikes to view and test ride on specially marked routes.

Visitors can expect to experience electric and non-electric offerings from the Basque brand.

Dominic Bond, Orbea UK marketing representative, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Orbea in the south of England. Partnering with Southern Enduro allows Orbea to grow some new roots into the UK enduro scene.

“We recognise the resurgence in significance of localised race series in growing the sport in the UK as well as being outright fun for all riders alike.

“We hope to see as many riders at the races as possible, and to come along and experience the performance our bikes have to offer.”

Orbea will also be the title sponsor of the Southern Enduro Champs event taking place on August 3 – 4, in the heart of Exmoor National Park.

The event is the largest enduro in the south of the UK, and one of the highlights on the calendar for riders and sponsors alike.

Scott Fitzgerald, from the Southern Enduro Orbea Southern Enduro Series 2024, added: “2024 is going to be a big year for Southern Enduro with new sponsors and venues. Working with Orbea will take the series and champs to the next level. We will be focusing on quality while keeping it fun and accessible for all.”

This year there will be six rounds running from April to September.

These events are run using the original Enduro format with a morning practice and an afternoon race.

Dates and venues:

Southern Enduro QECP, Hampshire – April 7

Southern Enduro Milland, West Sussex- April 28

Southern Enduro Tiverton, Devon – June 2

Southern Enduro Newnham Park, Devon – July 7

Southern Enduro The Bowl, Cornwall – September 8 (New Venue for 2024)

Southern Enduro Milland, West Sussex– September 22

Orbea Southern Enduro Champs August 3 – 4, 2024.

The event arena is just outside Minehead, Somerset. The races stages take you through loamy pine forest and steep-sided open hillside.

There are three races to choose from:

Intro Champs four stage race, aimed at intermediate riders

Main Champs seven stage race, aimed at intermediate to advanced riders and a round of the British National Enduro Series (British National Enduro Series race)

E-Bike Champs nine stage race, aimed at intermediate to advanced riders and a round of the E-British National Enduro Series (E-British National Enduro Series race)

Entries to the first round opened last weekend. For more information, visit: southernenduro.co.uk