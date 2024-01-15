Get off the beaten track with the iScooter iX5 off-road e-scooter

SPONSORED ARTICLE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH iSCOOTER

The development of e-scooters in recent years as a transport solution has seen many look to expand their use for more recreational purposes.

Enter the iScooter iX5.

The iX5 is a market-leading off-road scooter from iScooter – a worldwide brand in personal transportation.

Founded in 2012, iScooter strives to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable products for its customers, all at affordable prices.

The brand’s range of electric scooters ensures that every commute is fully charged and hassle-free.

Made to move the city or conquer challenging terrain, iScooter’s sustainable electric scooters provide a faster and cleaner mode of transportation that doesn’t harm the environment or your budget.

With affordable electric scooters, riders can effortlessly cut through the chaos of urban life and enjoy a smooth ride every time.

A leading product in the iScooter portfolio is iX5 off-road folding electric scooter.

From its powerful motor, outstanding safety and reliability, reliable cruising speed to its long-distance off road terrain, the iX5 off road electric scooter provides a premium riding experience not to be missed.

The key to ensuring a smooth ride on all terrains is the iX5’s front and rear suspension setup.

With six spring shock absorbers designed for exploration, the iX5 can go anywhere at any time.

The ride is further improved by iScooter’s newly upgraded, protective 10” pneumatic off-road tyres which can withstand multiple punctures without deflation.

Powering the iScooter iX5 is an 800W brushless DC motor.

The advantages of a brushless motor over brushed motors are a high power-to-weight ratio, high speed, nearly instant control of speed and torque, high efficiency, and low maintenance.

With this powerful motor, the moment the rider presses down the electrical throttle, the iX5 reaches a top speed of 28mph.

Also, rear wheel drive offers the rider improved acceleration, stability, and braking.

To ensure the rider can enjoy the iX5 for longer, iScooter has equipped a 720Wh capacity Lithium battery.

With a 28 miles range on a single charge, the iX5 off road e scooter is the best way to go the distance, no matter where you’re headed.

The Smart Battery Management System (Smart-BMS) has multiple protection mechanisms, such as short circuit protection, discharging protection, overcurrent protection, and temperature protection, to ensure safety and extend service life.

With all that power available at the push of a button. iScooter has introduced a dual braking system for stability.

The iX5 dual brake system provides the greatest stability and steerability with its front-wheel and back-wheel both mechanical disc brake and regenerative electric brake.

Additional safety features include a comprehensive lighting system.

The comprehensive lights of the iScooter iX5 are designed to light up the ride, night or day. The 10W LED front light, brake light and ambient lights are built to ensure safe riding and visibility.

At the heart of the iX5 is the intuitive LED dashboard.

Riders can switch between three modes: Eco, Standard and Sport.

Thanks to the user-friendly system, owners can also check on maintenance signals, battery level, and the odometer.

When the time comes to finish riding and head home, the iX5 folds down into an easy-to-carry package.

Thanks to two extra wheels on the scooter body, the iX5 can be easily dragged along once folded for compact storage at home or while travelling.

The iScooter iX5 is available now from iscooterglobal.co.uk for £565.99 and comes with a 12-month warranty.

Here is what some iX5 customers had to say…

“iScooter is the real deal, second to none service and an absolutely awesome product. I can’t sing the praises of the big wheel off road electric scooter or the company enough. I highly highly recommend you give these people your consideration. I received my purchase in two days of ordering. They are awesome and I’m so grateful.”

“Love this scooter, it is great up hills, comfortable to ride and great in British weather. Battery lasts ages as I only use mode one which is enough for me. Took me ages to find a scooter that was rain proof and could do hills. I would definitely recommend this one.”

“I’m very satisfied with this off road electric scooter so far. It’s as fast as promised and the battery delivers as it’s supposed to. Seems well built as well. I’d usually want to mention some flaw to keep the review balanced, but I’m not really sure what that flaw would be at this point. Great product.”

In the UK, Privately owned scooters are only legal to use on private property with the landowner’s consent

The iScooter iX5 is available to purchase online at: iscooterglobal.co.uk