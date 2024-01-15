Michelin unveils E-Wild e-MTB tyres

Share Facebook

Michelin has introduced the new E-Wild Racing Line range to the brand’s MTB tyre portfolio.

Designed specifically for e-MTB riders, the E-Wild Racing Line tyres feature the latest Michelin technology in casing construction, tread pattern design and tyre compound formulations, to deliver improved protection, grip, control and speed.

The Michelin E-Wild Front draws inspiration from the brand’s Enduro range, providing confidence and speed for downhill rides.

Meanwhile, the E-Wild Rear tyre has been specifically engineered to deliver optimised traction for climbs and protection on the way down.

The Racing Line range is dedicated to competition.

It has been specifically designed to meet the needs of professional, semi-professional as well as everyday riders.

The Michelin E-Wild Racing Line range has been developed in close conjunction with championship winning E-Enduro World Cup riders and teams including Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing and the Lapierre Overvolt Team.

Key technologies and attributes include:

Maintain momentum – The E-Wild Front tread pattern provides confidence to reach maximum speed downhill while the E-Wild Rear tread pattern has been developed to maximise traction when climbing.

Extra grip – Extra grip, even at low temperatures (down to 3°C), thanks to the Michelin Magi-X compound.

Puncture and pinch protection – Optimal puncture and pinch protection specifically developed for E-Enduro World Cup riders.

RRPs

E-Wild 27.5X2.60 Rear Racing Line TS TLR – £84.99

E-Wild 29×2.40 Front Racing Line TS TLR – £79.99

E-Wild 29×2.60 Front Racing Line TS TLR – £89.99

E-Wild 29×2.60 Rear Racing Line TS TLR – £89.99

Michelin bicycle tubes and tyres are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK.

The full E-Wild tyre range is in stock and available now to order from: silverfish-uk.com

Retailers interested in becoming a Michelin stockist should contact their area sales manager, or contact the sales team on 01752 843882 or email: sales@silverfish-uk.com.