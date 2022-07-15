Eurobike 2022: Pirelli, Endura, Limar and Enviolo

Share Facebook

Pirelli has announced Angel Urban, a new line of tyres for bicycles and e-bikes, dedicated specifically to metropolitan and extra-urban travels.

The new tyres are making their debut at Eurobike, currently taking place in Frankfurt.

Pirelli Angel Urban is dedicated to the new e-mobility and brings to cycling Pirelli’s experience in the world of tyres for motorised two-wheelers, particularly motorbikes and scooters. The Angel Urban line offers three different tyre models, for three different types of users.

Angel GT Urban is dedicated to the urban cyclist who is looking for handling, grip, and speed. Pirelli said it is for those who, with their e-bike or, more likely, with a “speed-pedelec”, ride mainly in the city, but do not abstain from the occasional trip out of town, always enjoying a dynamic and sporty ride.

Angel DT Urban is oriented towards the pure metropolitan cyclist, who looks for reliability and responsiveness from their bike tyre, in any weather, on any surface and under any city circumstances. Angel XT Urban was born to explore the city limits, to push off-road on easy gravel paths, along riverbanks or for short bike rides, on- but also off-road.

The entire Angel Urban range complies with ECE-R75 certification, meaning that it meets the specific European standards required for e-bikes that reach speeds of 50 km/h (31 mph). All tyres are also equipped with reflective sidebands, which meet the homologation requirements of the European ECE-R88 standard.

Pirelli Angel Urban, which replaces the Cycl-e range, is already available for purchase in cycling shops and online.

Endura is at Eurobike with a 2023 collection that is packed full of innovation and new products for all categories of cyclists.

The Scottish brand will be revealing the latest output from its Ergonomistry Project with a new bib short pad, a refurb of its Hummvee collection, and an expanded mountain bike protection offering.

Endura’s Ergonomistry Project has already seen the collaboration with Phil Burt, produce a step change in riding comfort for women and now it does the same for men. The all-new bib short is engineered around an ultramodern 3D printed matrix core for incredible pressure distribution and plush, lightly sprung support. The pad’s unique construction keeps weight to a minimum whilst boosting breathability.

An expanded lineup of protectors ensures every type of mountain biker is catered for. Endura said it works with the best mountain bike athletes to develop its products including Danny MacAskill, Kriss Kyle, the Atherton Racing team, Harald Philipp, Joe Barnes, Mikayla Parton, the Lupato Brothers and more. The new combat style MT500 Protector Vest featuring D3O technology takes Endura’s protection offer to “new levels”, as riders go faster, bigger and harder in all mountain bike disciplines.

D3O uses patented, patent-pending and proprietary technologies to make rate-sensitive, soft, flexible materials with high shock absorbing properties. D3O’s core technology applies non-Newtonian principles to materials which are engineered for shock absorption. Non-Newtonian materials stiffen on impact to dissipate impact energy and reduce transmitted force, before returning to their flexible state.

Limar has been showcasing its new Air Atlas and Tonale helmets at Eurobike 2022.

Air Atlas is the latest addition to the ‘Air Revolution’ collection, which now consists of seven products. The main focus is always the helmet aerodynamics, the air stream and turbulence control, said Limar, in order to guarantee athletes and amateur riders the best performance ever.