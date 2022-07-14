Shimano launches new visual project at Eurobike called Future Cities

Share Facebook

Shimano has announced the launch of a new visual project at Eurobike, called Future Cities.

Seeking to show what our cities could look like, Shimano has worked with innovative visual designer Jan Kamensky to reimagine Karl-Marx-Allee in Berlin and Marble Arch in London through video and imagery.

Anna Schmalko-Methorst, Shimano’s urban category marketing manager, said: “We’re proud to be launching our Future Cities project, in line with our mission to promote health and happiness through the enjoyment of nature and the world around us.

“It’s clear that cities such as Berlin and London currently have too many streets and roads which are dominated by and designed around cars and not people. We wanted to work with Jan Kamensky to create bold and innovative visions of what our cities could look like.

“Starting with the Karl-Marx-Allee and Marble Arch, we have created an alternative vision of the future – one where our cities our healthier, safer, and ultimately more enjoyable places to live.”

Kamensky said: “Transformation also begins in the way we see our world. Utopia is helpful for this. It breaks with our habits of seeing. It is disruptive. It makes us look at the present with a new eye and it helps to inform our actions. Let’s begin to see our world in a new way!”

Recent research undertaken by the Boston Consulting Group showed that 13% of Europeans are willing to give up cars entirely, with sustainable living one of the key motivators for that decision. Research from the European Cycling Federation also found that Berlin saw an increase in cycling levels of 59% and London an increase of 119% as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seeking to start a conversation with urban mobility experts, residents, politicians, planners and other interested parties, Shimano said it hopes that these visions will encourage people to be more ambitious and reconsider what is possible when it comes to changing our cities.

Karl-Marx-Allee, Berlin

“Built between 1952 and 1960, Kar-Marx-Allee is currently a prominent shopping destination, at almost 90 metres wide and nearly 2 kilometres long. The road however is dominated by traffic, and therefore was selected by Shimano and Jan due to its size and potential for being re-imagined in a way that still retains its inherent Berlin nature, but dramatically changes its usage. In a customised animation, Jan lifts the cars and traffic furniture away, while the location transitions into a cycling and walking utopia. Trees line the road, there are wide cycle paths with a range of bikes in use, people walking and birds flying.”

Marble Arch, London

“In London, the iconic space around Marble Arch, next to Oxford Street, situated next at the corner of Hyde Park, is a notoriously busy area for traffic. Multiple lanes of traffic dominate the famous landmark. Following the removal of the infamous “Mound,” this high profile tourist spot still feels ultimately transient and doesn’t cater to use by London’s citizens. Shimano shows us how this space could feel like, as an extension of Hyde Park, encouraging cycling mobility, wellbeing and enjoyment.”