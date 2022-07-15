Lezyne promotes Terry Cooke to VP of production and engineering

Share Facebook

Lezyne has promoted worldwide engineering manager Terry Cooke to vice president of production and engineering.

This promotion follows the recent news of its restructured sales and marketing teams amidst the company’s growth over the last few years.

Cooke is based in Taichung, Taiwan, where the company’s factories are located, and he has been with the company for over ten years. His new role was not only earned but also prompted by a significant staff increase along with the addition of Lezyne’s new machining factory. Cooke himself oversaw the planning and construction of the new facility.

Cooke’s new responsibilities will include overseeing new projects like expanding and streamlining Lezyne’s manufacturing capabilities, growing Lezyne’s engineering team and resources on an international level, and overseeing production and quality control beyond R&D. He will also continue to be a big part of Lezyne’s rapidly growing OE business, which heavily includes its extensive line of e-bike lights.

Micki Kozuschek, Lezyne’s founder and president, said: “Terry has been my main man for many years. As an engineering-first company, his knowledge of the brand, what makes it successful, and how to keep it growing makes him the perfect fit as vice president of production and engineering.”

Lezyne announced the restructuring of its global sales and marketing teams earlier this year. The company said these changes reflect its acknowledgement of expanding global markets and indicate its determination to establish a solid foundation for future growth in 2022 and beyond, facilitating customer base growth and additional business diversification as Lezyne further expands into the OEM market with major bike manufacturers.

Nicolas Jeczawitz was promoted to vice president of sales and marketing, Kaori Peters has adopted the role of global marketing director, and Dillon Clapp has transitioned to global director of sponsorship and media.