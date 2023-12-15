Evans Cycles strengthens online offering to complement growing store footprint

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles has launched an extensive dropship programme with ambitions for further expansion, following a series of new site openings.

The retailer, which is owned by Frasers Group, has been working with suppliers including Extra UK, Silverfish, Cambrian, and Upgrade, to extend its online listings, in order to offer an extended range of products and collect insights into customer preferences.

In the six months since initiating the dropship programme, the Evans Cycles website has added more than 9,500 new lines across cycling parts, accessories and clothing – an increase of 68%.

The e-commerce boost comes on the back of three new Evans Go openings, the brand’s workshop-free concessional offering.

These stores are located in Sports Direct’s Norwich, Gateshead and Blackpool, with plans to open more in 2024.

Russell Merry, managing director of Wheels at Frasers Group, said: “Twelve months ago we set a goal to create the most comprehensive website in the bike industry using a dropship model that gives our customers more choice than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to have finished the first phase of the range extension programme, which, internally, we call ‘the encyclopaedia of cycling’. The programme enables us to offer niche products and provides valuable insights based on customers preferences to help inform future buying decisions. On the back of the scheme, we have already introduced some successful dropship products into top performing brick and mortar locations.”

“We are hugely grateful to our network of brand partners who have helped us bring our vision to life. We’ve built the foundation, now we’re looking to expand at pace, alongside our retail site openings.”

Evans Cycles opened its first store in London 100 years ago and now operates in over 60 sites across the UK.

In 2018 the retailer was acquired by Frasers Group.