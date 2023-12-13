Welans introduces Bisan Bicycles to the UK market

Share Facebook

Bisan, one of Turkey’s oldest and leading bicycle manufacturers, has announced a distribution partnership with Brighton-based micromobility firm Welans Ltd.

Founded in 1963, Bisan has been at the forefront of bicycle manufacturing in Turkey.

Operating out of Turkey’s largest bicycle factory, the company combines integrated technology with a commitment to environmental stewardship, using lead-free paints and prioritising low carbon emission transportation methods.

As of late 2023, Bisan has ventured into the UK market through a distributorship agreement with Welans Ltd.

This move is set to play a significant role in Bisan’s ambition to become a well-known brand in the UK. Emphasising quality and sustainability.

Bisan’s ‘Made in Turkiye’ portfolio spans from electric bikes to gravel, mountain bikes, and children’s bicycles.

A spokesperson for Bisan said: “This variety, combined with a robust after-service network, embodies Bisan’s motto: ‘A Bicycle for Everyone’. The company is committed to balancing gender representation within our workforce, with half of employees being women – a significant stride towards equality in the industry.”

Welans, founded in 2021, has a vision of “pioneering an alternative mode of transportation” that aligns with the ethos of its community in Brighton, UK.

A spokesperson for Welans added: “Our mission is to channel our expertise into enhancing micro-mobility, fostering better health, and reducing carbon emissions. As we strive for these goals, we are committed to ensuring that small local businesses do not suffer in the wake of change.

“We support these vital community pillars by providing the necessary education to adapt to an evolving world, seamlessly integrating traditional values with modern innovation in our journey towards a healthier, greener future.”

Welans will start by offering two Bisan models. The e-Folding Strike (£2,199 RRP) and the Envious XC e-Mountain (£3,900 RRP)

Interested parties are invited to contact Welans Ltd via info@welans.co.uk for information on Bisan dealerships and opportunities to see the newly launched bicycles first-hand.