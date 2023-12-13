Upgrade to exclusively distribute Stan’s NoTubes in the UK

Share Facebook

Upgrade Bikes has announced the introduction of Stan’s NoTubes to its portfolio of brands available to the UK dealer network, with immediate effect.

In 2001, Stan’s NoTubes developed a method to replace inner tubes with a liquid sealant to repair punctures instantly.

With the removal of the inner tube, off-road riders also gained increased traction, control, and comfort. Channelling knowledge accumulated from sealing conventional rims for tubeless use led the brand to develop its own line of rims and wheels explicitly designed for tubeless use.

For more than two decades, Stan’s NoTubes products have set a number of new performance standards while creating new product categories.

Mike Bush, president of Stan’s NoTubes, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with the team at Upgrade Bikes to better serve the UK marketplace. Their reach and position in the market is well-established, and with a complimentary product offering and go-to-market strategy, we are looking forward to putting Stan’s performance under more riders than ever.”

Stan’s NoTubes product range consists of all the tubeless setup essentials such as its well-known Tire Sealant, Race Sealant, tubeless kits for MTB, road and gravel, and tape and valves.

The brand also offers a family of carbon and alloy wheels to fit riders needs; from e-bikes to gravel, cross country to downhill.

Mark Noble, head of marketing at Upgrade Bikes, added: ”Without question, Stans NoTubes is the market-leading tyre sealant and is the go-to product that bike mechanics trust, that all top professional riders use, and that the everyday cyclist can enjoy as it’s so simple to use – it’s original and best.

“Not just sealant either – the whole Stans product line is a must-stock range for any bike shop. We’re extremely excited to be bringing the brand to the UK bike trade again and working with the team at Stan’s No-Tubes to expand the business here.”

Stan’s NoTubes Products are available now from Upgrade Bikes, ready to order.

For more information, go to: www.upgradebikes.co.uk