Evans Cycles launches gold standard mechanic apprenticeship scheme

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Evans Cycles has launched an 18 month apprenticeship programme for bicycle mechanics designed to provide aspiring cycle mechanics with the essential knowledge, skills and behaviours required to excel in the field.

The programme is conducted in partnership with Activate Cycle Academy with graduates receiving a Level Two apprenticeship qualification and recognised as Cytech Master Technicians.

Matthew Atkinson, head of cycling development at Evans Cycles, said: “Launching this scheme has been a career highlight. It underscores our commitment to fostering excellence in the industry by raising the standards of bicycle maintenance and repair and helps people make a career out of their passion.

“We also know that developing our colleagues’ skills, confidence and capabilities further improves the quality of service we can provide to our customers. It’s a win-win.”

The scheme is launched as part of Evans Cycles strategic training and development overhaul.

This includes collaborations with key industry partners to launch a series of supplier-funded educational courses to enhance the expertise of Evans Cycles store colleagues and workshop teams, enabling them to provide even better service to customers.

Matt Grant from Activate Cycle Academy, added: “We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious cycling retailer on this nationwide colleague development opportunity.

“This training partnership will lead to a significant increase in the number of accredited and fully skilled bicycle technicians serving the nation’s riders and ensuring more people are riding their bikes more frequently. It’s a fantastic opportunity.”

The Level Two apprenticeship offered in the scheme is a blend of theoretical and practical learning – covering a wide range of topics essential to becoming a proficient cycle mechanic.

Throughout the programme, apprentices will gain hands-on experience and develop the skills needed to excel in their career.

Applications are opened annually and available to all Evans Cycles mechanical staff.

The next intake is due spring 2024.