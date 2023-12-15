The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 15th December

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Senior Mechanic – BW Cycling

BW Cycling is one of the leading Cycle stores in the South West which has a number of services within it including, bike fitting, fitness testing, personal training, physiotherapy and massage. It sells some of the worlds best quality brands, Santa Cruz, Yeti, Scott, Whyte, Pinarello, Colnago, Enigma, BMC, Argon, Cervelo and more.

We are looking for an experienced mechanic with attention detail. You will be customer focused, good at solving problems, work well under pressure with high seasonal work loads and able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team.

A team player who wants to be part of a growing business, you will have the ability to work with hydraulic brake systems, electronic gear shifting and capacity to learn fast on the job.

Cycle Mechanic – GC Bike Repair

GC Bike Repairs is the South Coasts fastest growing cycle repair and servicing business. Due to continued expansion we are now looking for cycle mechanics in Portsmouth & Southampton. We work directly with consumer bikes as well as managing a portfolio of B2Bcontract work and you will be expected to work between the two.

Key responsibilities include: bicycle repair and maintenance, customer service, inventory management, documentation and quality assurance. You will diagnose and troubleshoot issues with bicycles, perform routine maintenance tasks, such as adjusting gears, brakes, and tyre pressure, repair or replace damaged or worn-out parts, including chains, pedals, and spokes and ensure that all repairs meet safety standards.

Being proficient in bicycle mechanics and repair techniques is crucial to the role, as is familiarity with a variety of bicycle types, including road bikes, mountain bikes, and hybrid bikes.

Brand Representative UK South – ABUS UK

We are the UK subsidiary of a global market leader in security and safety. We are looking for a new team member to join our Mobile Security team. At ABUS, Mobile Security is a range of locks and cycling helmets. The role is field based, and primarily involves visiting retailers within an agreed territory to promote the ABUS brand and its products, always acting and achieving on opportunities that exist.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, motivated, self- driven, proactive, professional team member that can work on their own initiative and as part of a team. We are searching for a team member who is looking for a long-term position where they can input to the successful growth of a well-established global family business.

Skills required include: bicycle industry experience, ideally including field-based sales, excellent telephone and email communication skills, route planning, organisation, and diary management, customer relationships management, and IT – familiar in Microsoft Office (Basic Outlook, Word, Excel).

Warehouse Manager – Peaty’s Products

We’re on the hunt for a Warehouse Manager to join our team in Wrexham, North Wales. You will work in collaboration with the Operations Team to assist with the day to day running of the logistics side of the business. You will be the link between the Warehouse and Operations, lead from the front, and be willing to get stuck into all aspects of the job, lead and manage our warehouse staff, providing guidance, support, and fostering a positive work environment, and proactively manage and plan work.

The warehouse manager will be responsible for effective inventory management using our systems, ensuring accurate stock levels, managing orders via our multiple sales channels (B2B & B2C), oversee all inbound and outbound shipments, ensuring accuracy, timely processing, and adherence to company standards, and liaise with suppliers & transport companies

The Warehouse Manager will receive a competitive marketplace salary + benefits. Working hours will be 37.5 per week, however some flex may be required to meet the needs of the business in peak times and attending events. Led by the CEO of Mountain Biking himself: Steve Peat, Peaty’s is a fast-growing brand in the mountain biking world. As a rider-owned business we’re ideally looking for someone obsessed with cycling to join the team based in our Wrexham warehouse (… preferably MTB if you want to come ride with us).

Head Mechanic – Flying Dutchman Ltd

We are a family run, independent bike shop specialising in city, cargo, family, and electric bikes. Founded with a clear focus on utility cycling, one of our main aims is to promote the idea of a bicycle as a transport solution rather than just an item for leisure.

The business has grown steadily since it was founded about ten years ago, and we’re always looking to improve, expand, and try new things. We are opening a new branch in west London, and so we need a new mechanic to take over the workshop duties at the original Camden store.

Applicants need to be friendly and experienced, with strong mechanic skills and a willingness to learn. It goes without saying that a passion for cycling is essential.