Bike for Good launches Young Bike Mechanic Programme to empower Glasgow’s youth

Bike for Good, the Glasgow-based cycling charity and social enterprise, has announced the Young Bike Mechanic Programme

Designed to create opportunities for young individuals, this programme is set to redefine skill development and employment pathways within the cycling industry.

Funded by Gannochy Trust and the UK Government Levelling Up Fund, the Young Bike Mechanic Programme is aimed at providing accredited non-formal learning opportunities for the city’s youth.

By engaging in voluntary activities within the community, participants aged between 14 and 21 will undergo an eight-week volunteering experience.

Upon completion, they will advance to a two-day Cytech Technical 1 training and assessment, creating a pathway towards a career in bike mechanics.

Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, CEO and founder of Bike for Good, said: “Bike for Good is proud to introduce the ‘Young Mechanic’ programme, a groundbreaking initiative that harnesses the power of hands-on learning and community engagement to empower young individuals and foster sustainable employment pathways within the cycling industry.

“This programme embodies our commitment to fostering a diverse and skilled workforce, while simultaneously contributing to a greener and more equitable future.”

This initiative aligns with Bike for Good’s overarching vision of creating a more inclusive society by leveraging the power of cycling.

The Young Bike Mechanic Programme represents a significant step forward in the enterprise’s ongoing efforts to empower the youth and build a vibrant, skilled workforce dedicated to sustainable transportation solutions.

Kasia Sokulska, Bike for Good’s training and employability department lead, added: “With the generous backing of the Gannochy Trust and the UK Government Levelling Up Fund, Bike for Good proudly launches the ‘Young Bike Mechanic Programme.’

“This initiative aims to provide Glasgow’s youth with accredited non-formal learning through community-based voluntary activities, offering tangible pathways to improved employment options.

“The funders’ support ensures that this program not only builds mechanical skills but also opens doors to fulfilling careers in the cycling industry, aligning perfectly with our mission to create a greener, more skilled generation dedicated to sustainable transport.”

Applications for the Young Bike Mechanic Programme are now open to young individuals and organisations across sectors dedicated to enhancing the training and employability of young people.

With a goal to train 32 young individuals by the end of March, 2024, this programme aims to equip participants with invaluable skills for a career in the cycling industry.