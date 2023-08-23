Bike for Good confirms schedule for Cytech training at Scotland centre

Share Facebook

Bike for Good has confirmed its course schedule at their Cytech Training Scotland Centre, offering a range of courses with dates currently running until January 2024.

Cytech training, known as one of the bicycle industry’s premier training and accreditation schemes for bicycle mechanics, is dedicated to delivering training and promoting technical skills worldwide.

Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, CEO and founder at Bike for Good, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer extensive knowledge for cycling enthusiasts at every level.

“Our courses provide practical and in-depth insights into bicycle mechanics, from basic maintenance to complex assembly. Our aim is to empower you with the information you need to take on any challenge on your cycling journey.”

Cytech is owned by the UK cycle industry via the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT).

Since being developed more than 30 years ago, over 24,000 Cytech technical training courses have been delivered.

From the fundamentals of cycle maintenance to handling advanced and high-tech components, participants will gain expertise that will enhance their cycling experiences and careers.

Jonathan Harrison, from the ACT, said: “The establishment of a specialised training hub in Scotland marked a crucial advancement for Cytech.

“Approaching nearly one year since its inception, Bike For Good has emerged as a key partner within a robust network of training providers offering Cytech courses and raising the standards of bicycle mechanics worldwide.

“The vibrancy of Scotland during UCI was truly inspiring, particularly with the knowledge that Cytech now boasts its very own dedicated training centre right in the heart of the championships in Glasgow.”

Registrations and bookings are open and participants can choose from a variety of courses tailored to their interests and skill level.

For more information and to book courses, visit the Bike for Good calendar.