Fox Racing expands Union shoe lineup with Canvas model

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fox Racing has expanded the Union mountain bike shoe line.

The new Union Canvas features the same performance as the Union Flat shoe but with the casual styling of a durable canvas upper.

It features a low profile, custom-tuned EVA midsole which provides an improved grip and feel when pedalling, while the toe cap protects against rock strikes.

Custom hex shaped lugs engage with flat pedal pins to deliver improved control on the bike

In terms of combining on-bike power transfer with off-bike comfort, the internal stiffening plate optimises both for versatility.

Like all shoes in the Fox Union range, the Union Canvas shoes feature a proprietary Ultratac rubber sole with an engineered tread pattern designed to provide increased grip and durability.

The Union Canvas utilises a lace closure with front elastic strap lace-keeper system

Sizing and fit is the same as the rest of the Union line, ranging from 37-47 EU with half sizes available from 41-46.

The shoe comes in four colours: Black, Red. Grey, Olive Green and Mocha Brown and is available to order at an RRP of £109.99.

Read more: Bike for Good confirms schedule for Cytech training at Scotland centre

Earlier this month, the brand announced the renewal of the partnerships and ongoing commitment to its five Diamond bike parks: BikePark Wales, Pal Arinsal Bike Park in Andorra, Avoriaz Bike Park in France, Verbier Bikepark in Switzerland and Bikepark Leogang in Austria.

The brand is marking this continued involvement, investment and support by creating new features at each of the bike parks, highlighted by the use of the iconic Fox Head logo.

In Avoriaz there’s the Fox Table, Leogang the Fox Jump, Pal Arinsal the Fox Step-Up, Verbier the Fox Wallride, and in BikePark Wales the Fox Step-Down.

The Fox Step-Down at Bike Park Wales is one of the main features on the Boomslang trail.

Fox’s Hit The Park series of events are also set to continue. This is a day where anyone can ride with their favourite Fox riders, including Greg Minnaar, Andreu Lacondeguy, Nina Hoffmann, and Kaos Seagrave.