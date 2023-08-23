Reverse Components appoints Cyclorise as official UK distribution partner

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reverse Components has appointed Cyclorise as their official partner to distribute its products in the UK.

Cyclorise replaces Fli Distribution as the German brand’s distributor after Fli ceased trading earlier this year.

Having experienced a strong entry to the UK market with Fli over the last 18 months, Reverse Components’ owner and CEO Peter Schmid is keen to maintain momentum and continue to support the retail partners they’ve already had success with.

Following the announcement, Schmid said “We are excited to start working with Cyclorise as our new UK distribution partner.

“The team are forward thinking and responsive, with a real passion for the sport of mountain biking. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the UK with the Cyclorise team”

Since 2004, Reverse Components have been making a full range of bike upgrades from bars, stems, pedals and wheelsets to single-speed kits, travel & sag indicators and angle spacers.

There is also a line-up of Nico Vink signature products.

Headquartered in Freudenstadt, in the heart of the Black Forest, Reverse Components are available through distribution channels in 25 countries around the world.

Thomas Dibley, founder of Cyclorise, said “At six years old, Cyclorise has long-craved a premium components brand to join the portfolio which reaches beyond our usual ‘niche’ tastes. Reverse Components satisfies my personal demands for quality and USP’s, while offering a large range of products at reasonable prices.

“It’s an entirely new audience in ways, while still sitting nicely with our existing customer interests. We can’t wait to visit our dealers and show them the range in detail”.

Read more: YT Industries unveil Uncaged 11 lineup, featuring Izzo, Capra and Tues

Cyclorise will be attending The Malverns Classic MTB festival this weekend where much of the Reverse Components range can be seen.

Any retailers interested in learning more about stocking a range of Reverse Components products can contact their account manager or email sales@cyclorise.com