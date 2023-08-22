YT Industries unveil Uncaged 11 lineup, featuring Izzo, Capra and Tues

Share Facebook

YT Industries has released Uncaged 11 models of the Izzo, Capra and Tues, all equipped with Ohlins suspension.

The YT Izzo Uncaged 11 is described by the brand as “Fast by rights. Sharp by design. Agile by nature”.

At the heart of the Ultra Modulus Carbon frame is the Öhlins TTX1 air shock, delivering 130mm of rear travel through the V4LR kinematic, while up front is RXF36 M.2 with 140mm of travel.

Both these units utilise Öhlins’ twin-tube damping technology with rebound and high and low-speed compression adjustment.

New for 2023, SRAM’s latest groupset release is in the mix – GX Eagle AXS Transmission.

Crankbrothers Synthesis XTC carbon wheels are also added with unique front and rear carbon layups, rim widths, and spoke counts, all contributing to improved handling.

The Synthesis wheels come wrapped in Maxxis Minion DHR II tires, while four-piston SRAM G2 RSC brakes with bite point adjustment feature.

Completing the finishing kit is a Race Face Next carbon bar and turbine stem combo, ODI grips, an SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle, and a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper post.

The Capra Uncaged 11 comes in YT’s MX wheel setup- aka a mullet with 27.5 at the rear and 29er up front.

Continuing the electric yellow theme, the High Modulus carbon frame features 170mm of travel at each end – this time with the Öhlins RXF38 M.2 fork up front and Öhlins TTX22 M coil shock in the rear.

Borrowing technology from its bigger DH brother, the RXF38 M.2 uses a triple air chamber to tune beginning, mid, and end stroke characteristics, while the damper enables all forms of compression adjustment.

Crankbrothers provide the Synthesis Enduro carbon wheelset, wrapped with a Maxxis Minion Assegai and DHR II tire combo.

For shifting, SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed Transmission features, and the wireless theme continues with the RockShox AXS dropper post. This rider-focused spec rounds out with an E*Thirteen TRS Plus chain guide, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and a factory spec Renthal cockpit.

The Tues Uncaged 11 is YT’s downhill ready model, sporting 200mm of suspension all round with 27.5” wheels.

Featuring a hydroformed aluminium frame available across five sizes, the Tues is built for an extensive height range.

The flagship Öhlins DH38 dual crown fork uses the same triple air chamber and damping technology as its RXF38 brother, as well as the TTX22 M coil sitting at the heart of the bike.

Commanding the cockpit is a Renthal Fatbar and Integra stem combo, with SRAM Code RSC brakes, ODI lock on grips and SDG I-Fly saddle.

Protecting the SRAM XO1 7 speed downhill specific groupset is an E*Thirteen TRS chain device with bashguard.

Crankbrothers Synthesis feature again but this time in aluminium, wrapped with Maxxis Assegai in the MaxxGrip compound.

