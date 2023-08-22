Peloton launches B2B division

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Peloton has announced the launch of Peloton for Business, a full-service offering that includes a range of equipment and software.

The new division will service a number of clients in hospitality, corporate wellness, education, gyms and community wellness.

Peloton says the new approach “streamlines and strengthens” its existing B2B services.

The business products and services include:

Commercial Bike: Access to a Peloton Bike that allows an unlimited number of users to ride at no charge to them, in hotels, multi-family residential gyms, corporate office gyms, campus recreation centres, and community wellness gyms.

Employee Benefit: Access to the Peloton App, preferred pricing on Peloton equipment, unique corporate engagement experiences, and an inclusive community, all through one employee benefit.

Partner Offers: Access to enterprise-level partnerships that deliver exclusive programming and offers for the audiences of partner brands and organisations.

Greg Hybl, a leader with more than 20 years in the strategic partnership, commercial, and business development spaces, has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of Peloton for Business.

Hybl joins Peloton from American Express where he led a team responsible for strategic partnerships.

Following his appointment, Hybl said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Peloton at such a pivotal time in the development of its B2B strategy.

“Our goal is to be a solution-oriented partner that provides customizable options for each client’s unique needs, regardless of a company’s size. By offering both holistic and individualised solutions, we can now widen our client base to include small and mid-sized organisations in addition to the larger enterprise businesses we currently serve.”

Read more: FLS prepares to complete Glentress ‘masterplan’ following UCI Cycling World Championships

In the last 12 months alone, Peloton says there have been more than 7.5 million rides taken on Peloton Bikes in commercial settings globally.

Additionally, Peloton saw high retention rates among enterprises that offer team members the Peloton Corporate Wellness benefit, with more than 93% of clients renewing year over year.

Peloton for Business is available in all five international markets including the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany and Australia.

B2B clients include Hilton, YMCA and Volvo.