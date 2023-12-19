Thok enters e-SUV market with MIG e-S hybrid

Share Facebook

Thok, the Italian e-bike brand, has entered the e-SUV market with the launch of its new MIG e-S hybrid model.

According to Thok, the MIG e-S combines the handling and accessories of an urban bike with off-road and sporting features such as: a 150 mm travel fork, 140 mm rear shock and a mullet setup (size S has a 27.5” front wheel for optimised handling).

The e-S is based on the original MIG all-mountain frame. The battery is located under the down tube to lower the centre of gravity and make it easier to handle and a frame featuring the Thok Control Geometry, with a 66° steering angle and a straight seat tube add riding comfort and agility.

The setup includes a Shimano E7000 motor and 630 Wh Shimano removable battery that can be detached and recharged away from the bike.

The MIG e-S is equipped with anti corrosion fenders in aluminium and polypropylene; kickstand adjustable in terms of height; foldable padlock in coated steel, with a case that can be attached to the frame.

The quick release aluminium bike rack can support up to 12 kg and the MIK system enables the rider to position and remove the two large waterproof bags holding 20 litres each

with a single movement.

To see and to be seen on the roads, the MIG e-S is equipped with a 600 lumen front headlight with rechargeable USB battery, rear light with led COB technology, 30 lumen with rechargeable USB battery, reflective strips on the tyres, reflective band on the side bags and an acoustic signal.

The bike is also equipped with a water bottle and bottle cage with side opening.

The Thok MIG e-S is available in Powder Blue and comes in four sizes: S, M, L and XL, at an RRP of £4,099