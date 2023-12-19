Orro Bikes to offer CeramicSpeed upgrades

Share Facebook

Orro has announced that a number of its top of the range bike models are now available with CeramicSpeed upgrades.

Retailers and clients can now choose to upgrade the bottom bracket and/or headset bearings to CeramicSpeed.

Adam Glew, marketing manager at Orro Bikes, said: “We are really happy to be able to offer this as an upgrade on our bikes, we have been fans for years and we know lots of our customers are too. CeramicSpeed is a brand with performance at the heart of what they do, which aligns perfectly with us and our bikes.”

CeramicSpeed is a name synonymous with quality, and the brand’s tech has adorned the bikes of World Tour Pro’s for decades now.

The bottom brackets are designed for anyone looking to save watts or ride faster. Low drag, long life bearings offer optimised power transfer capabilities and ensure riders experience as little friction as possible between the axle and the bearings.

The lower drag means less energy is required to turn the cranks, meaning less wasted power.

Orro are also offering the upgrade of the headset bearings to CeramicSpeed.

These bearings feature a unique combination of an oil encapsulated solid plastic polymer and stainless steel materials which results in a self-lubricating, corrosion resistant and maintenance free bearing.

The micropores in the otherwise solid polymer evenly distribute enough oil to keep the bearing lubricated, while also containing sufficient oil for it to be self-lubricating over the lifespan of the bearing – even when ridden in the harshest of conditions.

These upgrade options are available on selected Venturi STC, Gold STC, Terra Ti and Terra C models only.

Any Orro dealers wanting to add CeramicSpeed to any bikes they order should contact the Orro sales team on 01444 243000 or by email at sales@i-ride.co.uk