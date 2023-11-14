Cytech Training Scotland celebrates first anniversary

Share Facebook

Cytech Training Scotland, operated by Bike for Good, is celebrating a year of providing Cytech bicycle maintenance training.

Over the past 12 months, the programme has successfully trained 138 individuals, with multiple courses delivered achieving full capacity.

Trainees have consistently praised the venue for its professionalism, well-organised training room, and the expertise of the instructor.

One trainee said: “The trainer’s teaching style was engaging and informative, making the content easy to grasp. He really knows his stuff and is great at explaining complex concepts in a way that’s easy to understand.”

The positive feedback received highlights the commitment of Cytech Training Scotland to delivering an optimal learning experience.

Gregory Kinsman-Chauvet, CEO and founder at Bike for Good said: “We are thrilled to commemorate a year of exceptional achievements.

“Our heartfelt thanks to the Association of Cycle Traders, whose unwavering support has helped our charity fulfil its objective of educating the public on the safe use and repair of bicycles. We are now one step closer to our vision of a healthy and inclusive environment where everyone can benefit from cycling. Happy birthday Cytech Training Scotland.”

To continue the success story, Cytech Training Scotland has announced that it is open for registration, with new training dates set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Jonathan Harrison from the ACT added: “Bike for Good have proved themselves to be a successful partner for Cytech delivery, having now established themselves as a specialised training hub expanding the availability of Cytech training to retailers and enthusiasts in Scotland.

“Reaching the one year mark is an important milestone and we hope to be able to work closely with Bike For Good for years to come, providing the best way to attain cycle mechanics qualifications within the industry to many more trainees and businesses.”

Registrations and bookings are open and participants can choose from a variety of courses tailored to their interests and skill level.

For more information and to book courses, visit the Bike for Good calendar.