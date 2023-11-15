EBCO strengthens sales team with three appointments

Share Facebook

EBCO has announced the appointment of three sales professionals to its team.

These strategic appointments underscore EBCO’s commitment to enhancing its sales capabilities, expanding market reach, and delivering improved customer service.

Joining EBCO as account manager for the South East area, Max Otter is a passionate cyclist known for his skills in online and in-store sales, mechanical knowledge and customer care.

At EBCO, Otter will be instrumental in expanding the dealer base, creating tailored sales strategies.

His technical expertise and retail experience will be valuable assets to both the organisation and its retail partners.

Rob Stobart, a cycling enthusiast with 19 years of sales expertise, now serves as EBCO’s sales manager for the South West.

Having excelled in international BMX and downhill mountain biking, he transitioned his passion into a successful career within the cycle industry.

With hands-on workshop expertise, Bosch diagnostic training and a proven track record in organising demo events, Stobart adds a unique blend of technical proficiency and managerial skills to his role.

With 24 years of account management expertise, Phil Woodward, a seasoned professional in IBDs, national accounts and distribution, returns to the cycling industry after a brief post-pandemic hiatus.

Woodward has said that he is excited to bring his passion for cycling and proven success to EBCO, contributing to its journey with a focus on building relationships and leveraging his extensive network.

Chris Needs, CEO of EBCO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these talented account management professionals to our team.

“Their expertise and passion for account management excellence align perfectly with our company’s values and vision.

“With their support, we are confident in our ability to drive meaningful growth, forge lasting relationships with our dealers, and position EBCO as a market leader”.

These appointments mark a significant step forward for EBCO, reflecting the company’s dedication to sales innovation, customer satisfaction, and market expansion.