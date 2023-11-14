Norco bolsters leadership team with appointments in marketing and supply chain

Share Facebook

Canadian bike brand Norco has announced significant additions to its leadership team.

These key appointments mark a strategic milestone as Norco continues to expand its operations into the United States.

Gwen van Lingen joins as head of brand.

With a distinguished background in the global sports industry at brands like Oakley and most recently 100%, van Lingen has a unique overview of driving business growth through her brand expertise and consumer-centric strategies.

She is a go to market expert, having guided Oakley and 100% through implementing that process across both companies.

Her leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Norco’s global marketing initiatives and reinforcing the company’s strategy to be a global leader in mountain biking.

Following the announcement, van Lingen said: “I am excited to join the Norco team. The potential of this historical brand is immense, and I am confident that as more riders learn about our amazing history and exciting future plans, they will want to be part of Norco. I look forward to contributing to the brand’s continued success.”

Nik Hobbs will take up the role of vice president, supply chain.

Hobbs is a globally-minded operations and supply chain executive known for driving efficiency.

His extensive experience, most recently as global head, operational excellence at Specialized Bicycles and before that at QBP, coupled with his focus on values-led leadership and technology alignment, will elevate Norco’s supply chain capabilities and optimise operations in all markets.

Hobbs said: “I am eager to partner with the team in addressing the current and future challenges in the supply chain. Norco presents a compelling opportunity as a rising brand in the industry, and I am excited to play a pivotal role in driving our continued success.”

These two appointments underscore Norco’s investments and belief in the future of the bike industry.

Sean Sullivan, Norco CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gwen and Nik to our leadership team.

“Their extensive expertise and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Norco’s values. We look forward to their contributions in enhancing our brand and operations as we enter our 60th year.”