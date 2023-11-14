Lyon Cycle and Ortlieb collaborate to offer free repairs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lyon Cycle has announced that it will collaborate with Ortlieb on a Free Repair Week later this month.

Product repairs form a crucial aspect of Ortlieb Sportartikel GmbH.

All products have been designed so that individual parts can be replaced easily, giving the bags and backpacks a longer service life.

Black Friday has become synonymous with excessive consumerism over the years.

This is why Ortlieb inaugurated its Repair Week for the first time in 2022.

Now, in 2023, the manufacturer of waterproof backpacks, panniers and travel bags, together with its partners around the world, is once again focusing on repair rather than rebuy.

Ortlieb has been offering its repair service since it was founded in 1982 and has continued extending this feature and training its partners to become professional repairers ever since.

Lyon Equipment, the UK distributor of Ortlieb offers an all-year-round repair service, working to reduce the miles a bag has to travel in order to get repaired.

Martin Esslinger, CEO at Ortlieb, said: “At our site in Heilsbronn, which is also where the goods are produced, we repair 18,000 products every year. Sustainable management is essential, has always been part of the Ortlieb DNA and at the same time represents our commitment.

“Another aspect of our responsible approach to handling resources involves ensuring that our products last as long as possible.

“Consequently, as well as using durable materials and replaceable plastic parts, we train both our distribution partners and our retailers so that we are gradually expanding this network.”

From Monday, November 20, to Sunday, November 26, UK Ortlieb customers are invited to send their well-loved Ortlieb gear for a complimentary repair at Lyon Equipment.

This initiative covers a wide range of products, including backpacks, panniers, and accessories.

Alice Clews-Smith, Ortlieb UK brand development manager, added: “Free Repairs Week is not just about fixing gear; it’s about fostering a sense of responsibility and encouraging our customers to actively participate in reducing waste.

“We want to empower our customers to make environmentally conscious choices and demonstrate that investing in high-quality products can be both economically and ecologically responsible.”

For more information on Free Repair Week, email: Ortlieb@lyon.co.uk