Spindrift wins Independent Podcast Award for Best Sport Podcast

The Spindrift Podcast has won the Independent Podcast Award for Best Sport Podcast of 2023.

Winners were announced at a ceremony held at Kings Place, London on Monday, October 30.

The inaugural Independent Podcast Awards celebrate the range of podcasting talent in the UK and Ireland with 136 different podcasts shortlisted across 21 categories.

Aoife Glass, founder of the Spindrift Podcast, said: “Winning this award has been an absolute dream! To have a cycling podcast win in a category with mainstream sports like football, golf and rugby is, I think, significant… and was certainly a pleasant surprise.”

The Spindrift Podcast is all about bikes, cycling, people and adventures.

Each episode hears from a different guest from the world of cycling, from pro riders to industry insiders, and from community advocates to everyday adventurers.

Glass added: “I built Spindrift from scratch, self-funding and learning as I went, because I’m passionate about sharing the diverse range of voices, experiences and perspectives in off-road cycling and adventure.

“There are so many incredible stories from women at every level within the bike world that don’t often make mainstream press, and that connect with elements of cycling beyond tech and tyre pressures; emotion, community, the environment and mental health to name a few.

“I wanted to create something that gave people the opportunity to dig deeply into what it is about riding bikes, and the experiences they’ve had through and around that, that connected with them, and I hope that those stories connect with the Spindrift listeners.”

The Sports category was packed with several respected and well-known titles including: Beef’s Golf Club, It’s All Cobblers To Me, Must See Matches, The Outdoors Adventure, The Devil in the Detail SRD and The Trail and Adventure Motorbike Podcast.

To date, the Spindrift Podcast has 16 episodes featuring a plethora of recognisable names from the world of two wheels.

For more information, or to download an episode, visit: spindrift-podcast.co.uk